IRS will pay tax debts in up to 10 years

(credit: reproduction)

Yesterday (12/8), the Federal Revenue published an ordinance in the Official Gazette of the Union that facilitates the renegotiation of tax debts, with discounts that can reach 70% of the amount due and payment term of up to 120 months (10 years) , in most cases, or even 145 months in certain situations. The measure is broad, and will apply to individuals, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), companies, entities such as Santas Casas and cooperatives and even public bodies. Negotiations will begin on September 1.

The ordinance regulates a rule approved by Congress this year, which expanded the scope of the so-called tax transaction — a mechanism that allows the government to give more favorable conditions for the payment of debts to specific debtors, after evaluating the difficulties in paying off the debt. Renegotiations can be made by taxpayers directly with the IRS.

Amounts may be negotiated in tax administrative litigation (with an amount above R$10 million); liabilities still in the claim stage with the Revenue, and even debts targeted by the tax authorities that have not yet reached the appeal stage. The total stock of these debts is approximately R$ 1.4 trillion, but the IRS did not present an estimate of the probable collection with the program, nor of the number of taxpayers that can be benefited. For social contribution debts, the payment term is limited to 60 months, as provided for in the Constitution.

Public agencies

The rule also allows the use of precatories or credit rights with a final and unappealable decision for the amortization of tax debt — including principal, fine and interest.

According to the measure, “bankrupt debtors, in judicial or extrajudicial recovery, municipalities, foundations and federal public companies; and states, Federal District and municipalities and respective public law entities of indirect administration” are also part of the target audience of the ordinance. .

The new renegotiation of tax debts, instituted by the decree, is much broader than the traditional programs implemented by the government, which usually only contemplate liabilities that have already gone through the entire administrative process and are registered in the active debt of the Union. Until now, the IRS was authorized to release the adhesion to the program only for small debts or debts that involved relevant legal controversy.





For the financial consultant Elber Laranja, founding partner of the consultancy Antecipa Fácil, the measure significantly expands the spectrum of debtor companies that can regularize their tax situation. “More formal commercial relations within the private sector, or with any entity of the public administration, require the regularity of tax obligations to materialize, and debtor companies, normally, are left out of these opportunities”, he explained.

For Laranja, the measure may motivate companies that have already given up honoring their commitments with the tax authorities to resume compliance with their obligations.

elections

The Federal Revenue has always been against measures to renegotiate tax debts, such as successive Refis, as it considers that they discourage regular payment of taxes. The ordinance published yesterday contradicts this understanding. “It seems that there was a glimmer of opportunity to use something that worked in a lesser way as a way of showing service in an election year,” said Elber Laranja.

The consultant also points out as negative effects of the measure a drastic decrease in the expectation of collection and the “reward of the persistent debtor”. “The feeling that measures like this leave is that only bad payers are benefited by the tax authorities: those who pay right, pay 100%, who pays wrong, get a discount.”