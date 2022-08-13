Is drinking too little water bad for you? Find out what is myth and what is true

The human body is composed of 40% to 80% water, that is, it needs this resource to survive. Its role is important in the oxygenation of cells, in a constant process that guarantees a healthy life. Thus, it optimizes blood flow and nutrient absorption, helping to prevent problems, which worsened can lead to death.

See too: 2 signs your diet is messing with your mental health

Adults should drink an average of 2 liters a day, but in the growth phase its action is also essential. This amount increases with the maturity of a child. In this case, it has the function of helping in development, combined with good eating habits, suspending sugar in the baby’s early years.

Unfortunately, many people put their lives at risk by not drinking water.

Drinking water only when you are thirsty or in hot weather is a mistake that many make. Disliking the taste and opting for juice consumption is even more harmful. Even if natural, juices have a concentration of sugars and should be ingested in moderation, while teas seem to be an excellent alternative if there is this resistance.

The health risks are notable when it comes to ignoring the importance of properly hydrating. In the long term, diseases end up arising from the inefficiency of some organs. However, that’s not all, the lack of energy to perform basic day-to-day activities are consequences, accompanied by premature aging.

The lack of minimum water consumption indicated by health professionals, leads to the following symptoms and conditions: