“It motivates me…”; Ramiro celebrates his return to Corinthians and reveals behind the scenes about his relationship with Vítor Pereira

Corinthians welcomes Palmeiras this Saturday night (13), in a classic valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. The derby will also mark the meeting between leader and vice-leader of the national Serie A. Timão is currently in second place in the national competition, with 39 points – six less than Alviverde, isolated at the end of the table.

Seeking to reduce the distance to the rival and get closer to the leadership of the Brazilian, coach Vítor Pereira should send maximum strength to the field, even with an important mission for the Copa do Brasil in the middle of the week. Without Willian, who left the Club, Roger Guedes can receive an opportunity as a starter. A probable lineup of the Corinthians team has: Cássio; Fagner, Bruno Méndez (Balbuena), Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Roni (Du Queiroz), Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Who should again be an option on the bench is the midfielder Ramiro, who returned to Alvinegro and made his debut against Avaí, in the last round. In an interview with Corinthians TV, the player commented on his return to Timão and the praise he received from Vítor Pereira.

“Receiving the coach’s praise is gratifying. I am happy with the recognition and it motivates me to work and to want to pursue bigger and bigger things. It’s giving a segment to the work to receive more opportunities”, commented the midfielder.