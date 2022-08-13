“It must breathe new air”; Braz takes a stand on ‘Dorival’s pupil’ and admits player departure from the Rubro-Negro squad

Rubro-Negro is going through a great phase of the season, with a positive sequence in the Brasileirão and guaranteed qualification for the Libertadores semifinals

Flamengo lives an excellent phase under the command of Dorival Jr. The Club secured itself in the Libertadores semi-final after dispatching Corinthians, winning both games in the quarter-final clash of the South American competition. For the Brasileirão, the team already has five consecutive victories and can enter the G-4 this weekend. Rubro-Negro hosts Athletico-PR this Sunday (14), at Maracanã, for the 22nd round of the national Serie A.

If they win, the Flamengo team can even assume the vice-leadership of the championship. Since the arrival of Dorival, Fla fell into line with Pedro and Gabigol forming an attacking duo. Everton Cebolinha arrived recently and is looking for space in the team. Lázaro emerged as an important player in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, scoring the goal of the Rubro-Negra team in the 2-1 defeat in the first leg against Atlético-MG. The goal scored at the end kept the Flamenguistas alive in the dispute and on the return the disadvantage was reversed.

During this period, there were also players who received opportunities, did not perform as expected and were charged by the crowd. Cases of Marinho and especially Vitinho. The shirt number 11 has suffered from criticism from the Nation, even with the team living a great phase. Recently, it came to be defended by Dorival. But, it seems, the striker should not remain at Fla for next season.

In an interview with journalist Venê Casagrande, this Friday (12), Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, admitted that the player’s cycle at the Club is nearing its end. “Some issues were discussed in January and February. But the great truth is that Vitinho should breathe new air after December”, revealed the manager.