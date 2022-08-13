It was to his advantage to hit on, says Calabresa about Melhem in Justice

Dani Calabresa has already testified to the Civil Court of SP in a process that Marcius Melhem moves against her for moral damages. In a statement to a judge, she justified the exchanges of affectionate and playful messages between them over the years:

“Let him sing to me. Let him call me hot. For me it was an advantage. I’d rather keep playing with my perverted boss than picking a fight with him,” he told the judge, according to an exclusive report by “Veja” this Friday (12) .

The case begins at the end of 2019, when the actress went to Globo compliance to denounce Melhem for sexual and moral harassment. (see more below)

More WhatsApp exchanges

The publication also has other excerpts from the exchanges of messages between the two via WhatsApp, some already reported by this column in June, as well as eyewitness accounts about the accusers and the accused.

The conversations between Calabresa and the ex-boss show intimacy, affection and mutual admiration. There are also apparent flirtations and even posts with jokes or sexual references between the two.

In this process in progress in the Justice of SP, Melhem asks for compensation of R$ 200 thousand for moral damages. This was the first lawsuit born in the case: it was the former director who sued the actress, not the other way around.

Before the action, Melhem sent an extrajudicial notification to her, asking her whether to confirm or deny the allegations published against him by the magazine “piauí”, in December 2020.

As she silenced, he left for judicialization. From then on, the MP started to investigate, and only then did the alleged victims of the former director of Humor begin their depositions with the Public Ministry and, later, with the police.

Other side

The column is trying to reach Calabresa or her lawyer. As soon as they do, the text will be updated. When contacted, Melhem’s defense declined to comment on the Veja report.