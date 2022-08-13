Italian group INC SPA wins the auction for Rodoanel Metropolitano – Gerais

More details about the Rodoanel Metropolitano auction

Of this total, R$ 2.4 billion would be allocated to initial contributions, which will be paid during the execution of the work. As the wings, sections of the Rodoanel, are ready and begin to operate, the State would pay monthly considerations of R$ 103 million to the company.

proposals

The amount proposed for the consideration by INC SPA, which won the auction, was R$91,144,207.40, a discount of 12.14%. This discount also applies to the BRL 2.4 billion. This savings will be allocated to the contingency account, which already had a base value of R$211 million.

The other competing company, named Consrcios Novos Caminhos BH, offered a 10.20% discount on the consideration, which is equivalent to R$93,156,724.61.

Start of works

The Secretary of State for Infrastructure, Fernando Marcato, informed a press conference that the works should start in 2024. It will be carried out by wings, starting with the West and South, which will be completed in three years. The Southwest and South wings will be completed later.

The contract must be signed within a month and a half. Then, an estimate of a year and a half of environmental licensing, concomitant elaboration of the executive projects, to then begin the construction of the road network of 100 km.

criticism

Marcato commented on the position of the municipal governments of Betim and Contagem, who criticized the layout of the work.

In the case of Contagem, the secretary stated that the municipality was unwilling to engage in dialogue, “perhaps due to the proximity of the elections”.

“There is talk that you would be building a Beltway within the Vrzea das Flores Environmental Preservation Area, which makes no sense because the APA occupies 54% of Contagem’s territory. So, almost arriving at the Contagem Center, you have APA. It is not an area of ​​permanent preservation. The Municipality of Contagem itself is building a six-lane track in the APA”, stated Marcato.