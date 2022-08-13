Italian group wins Minas Gerais government ring road auction

The Italian group INC SPA was the winner of the auction for the Metropolitan Beltway of the government of Minas, this Friday (12), held at the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

The company presented a proposal for consideration – the lowest amount to be paid by the State – of R$ 91,144,207.40 – a discount of 12.14% in relation to the maximum amount stipulated by the state government, of R$ 103,738,000.68.

These R$ 91.1 million will be paid by the State to the company in the first three years of operation.

There were only two proposals. The other was made by Consórcio Novos Caminhos BH – from the Chinese group China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) -, which proposed a discount of 10.20% in relation to the total amount – R$ 93,156,724.61.

The choice of an Italian group confirms what THE TIME published last Tuesday (9), when a ex-employee of the state management said that the bidding process would have as winner, in a game of marked cards, precisely an Italian company.

The work is budgeted by the government of Minas at R$ 5 billion, of which R$ 3 billion will come from the state – a resource from Vale’s reparation agreement for the Brumadinho tragedy, which left 272 dead in 2019. The other R$ 2 billion should be invested by the INC SPA group, which will explore toll roads for 30 years on the highway.

With the discount of 12% of the auction, the amount foreseen for the contribution will be reduced to about R$ 2.1 billion, according to the State. With the discount applied, around BRL 300 million goes to a contingency account.

Actions in Justice

Despite the auction being held, the Rodoanel project is surrounded by criticism from municipalities, civil society organizations and residents of cities that will be heavily impacted by the route . The route imposed by the State – which ignored the opposing demonstrations and other alternatives – cuts entire neighborhoods of Betim and Contagem in half, which will cause thousands of expropriations, destruction of already consolidated urban structure, such as streets, avenues, companies and public facilities , in addition to “dividing” urban areas with a barrier of more than 40 meters, without any access.

Therefore, several lawsuits are being processed in court questioning the project as it is. These are actions initiated by the municipalities of Betim and Contagem, by entities such as the Federation of Quilombola Communities, and even by political parties. Although the injunctions that asked for the suspension of the auction were denied by the Justice, the merits of the actions were not analyzed, and the processes continue to be processed.

THE federation formed by PT, PV and PCdoB will file an electoral judicial investigation action (AIJE) to analyze and investigate the evidence of alleged abuse of political power by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) when carrying out the bidding during an election period. The process can end up with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which could cause the candidacy to be challenged or even the cancellation of the mandate.

Regarding the criticism that the Rodoanel project received from municipalities, civil society entities, environmentalists and traditional communities and peoples, in addition to the numerous lawsuits that question the project’s route, the Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Mobility, Fernando Marcato, said be calm, but that the project will have to stop if it loses a lawsuit in court.

“We have responded to 48 lawsuits,” said Marcato. “Of course, a project of this magnitude can have lawsuits. It’s a 30-year project,” he declared. The merits of none of the 48 lawsuits, however, have been analyzed so far by the Court.

The expectation of the government of Minas is to sign the contract within the next 45 days. The environmental licensing should take more than a year and a half to be carried out, and the expectation is that the works will start from 2024 – if there are no judicial interruptions.

The first loops to be built are to the North and West – the latter, which passes through Contagem and Betim and is the subject of legal proceedings.

(updating article – more information in a moment)