Jade Picon wears PP clothes and prance for a photo under her butt: “Globo doesn’t show that!”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9uR30yVlMQI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Global muse is on! Jade Picon, actress, digital influencer and former participant of Big Brother Brasil, shared with the crowd a very different photo. In it, the muse appears on the balcony of her house, while showing more details of both her clothes and her dazzling make-up.

+ With a pink skirt, Larissa Manoela poses with voluminous thighs and prance: “I really zoomed in”

“I see news around there”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the photos, Jade Picon appears with blue leggings, a top of the same color, while she goes on the balcony of her apartment and gives that classic and always requested empinadinha. Currently, the global actress has already surpassed the mark of nothing more, nothing less than 20.7 million followers on Instagram.

“I would define you as complicated and perfect”, joked a fan in the comments field. “Amazing how all the colors suit you”, pointed out another. “Brazil’s new girlfriend,” commented a third.

Jade Picon reveals how she lost more than 5 kg when she left the BBB: “Did you notice?”

While asking some questions from her fans on Instagram, Jade Picon revealed that, since leaving Big Brother Brasil, she has already managed to lose more than 5kg and with only one thing: returning to her normal routine.

“You may have noticed that, since I left the house, I’ve lost five kilos. I didn’t change anything. I just got back to my routine, which is to eat healthier, hold on to sweets and train a lot,” said Jade.

“I spent two months without a routine. It was a totally different routine from my sleep, training, food routine… I would arrive at parties, start with the sweets and then go to the savory and return to the sweets. It was crazy,” he concluded.

READ MORE ABOUT JADE PICON:

+ After a daring pull, Jade Picon forgets underwear and cleavage delivery: “Bronzeados”

+ Showing the mark, Jade Picon plays with several personalities in trend of TikTok

+ After losing weight, Jade Picon exaggerates the daring pull of her thong on the beach