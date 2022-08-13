Jô Soares chose to die at home watching movies – 08/12/2022 – Illustrated

The seventh day mass of comedian and presenter Jô Soares, who died on the 5th, took place on Friday night, in the chapel of Nossa Senhora do Sion College, in the São Paulo neighborhood of Higienópolis.

At the event, organized by the Academia Paulista de Letras, were friends, colleagues and former collaborators, among them the playwright and screenwriter Maria Adelaide Amaral, who began the tribute with the reading of “Psalm 22”, followed by the mass celebrated by Bishop Fernando Antônio Figueiredo and by Father Júlio Lancelotti.

During the celebration, friends paid tribute to the comedian, including editor Matinas Suzuki Júnior, who read the last pages of the second volume of the presenter’s memoir.

Doctor and writer Drauzio Varella said that Jô chose to leave the hospital and spend his last days at home watching classic film noir, his favorite genre. “It is difficult to speak of the genius having lived with him”, declared the oncologist.

The presenter suffered from lung problems and died after multiple organ failure. Former companion and friend Flávia Pedra Soares, known as Flavinha, recalled the comedian’s devotion to Santa Rita de Cássia and revealed that, upon being aware of death, Jô repeated “dying is easy, comedy is difficult”, remembering the last phrase attributed to British comedian Edmund Gwenn.

Also at the mass were actress and journalist Marília Gabriela accompanied by her son, costume designer Theo Cochrane, and actresses Cláudia Raia, Irene Ravache, Mônica Martelli, Mayana Neiva, Martha Nowill and Vera Zimmerman.

Presenter Adriane Galisteu also attended, as well as philosophers Mario Sergio Cortella and Leandro Karnal, producer Zé Maurício Machline, actors Giovani Tozi and Jarbas Homem de Mello, director Maurício Guilherme, journalists Juca Kfouri, Anne Porlan and Myrian Clark, singer Zélia Duncan and director Willem van Weerelt.