Jô Soares left hospital to die at home watching film, reveals Drauzio Varella

Actor, director and screenwriter Jo Soares would have chosen to leave the hospital and spend the last days of his life at home, according to the doctor and writer Drauzio Varella, a friend of the artist. “It’s difficult to talk about the genius having lived with him”, said Drauzio on Friday (12), during Jô’s seventh-day mass.

Also a comedian, Jô Soares died after a multiple organ failure, but had already suffered from several lung problems in recent months. On Friday (12), friends attended the celebration to honor him after his death.

The celebration took place in the chapel of Nossa Senhora do Sion College, in Higienópolis. The organization was carried out by Paulista Academy of Letters and the playwright and screenwriter Maria Adelaide Amaral began the tribute with the reading of “Psalm 22”, followed by the mass celebrated by Bishop Fernando Antônio Figueiredo and by Father Júlio Lancelotti.

Jô’s ex-wife and close friend, Flávia Pedra Soares spoke at the event, recalling his devotion to Saint Rita de Cássia and the last moments before his death. “Dying is easy, difficult is the comedy“, would have said Jô when referring to the English comedian Edmund Gwenn.

Meanwhile, editor Matinas Suzuki Jr., another of the artist’s friends, read the last pages of the second volume of the presenter’s memoir.

As guests were names such as actress and journalist Marília Gabriela accompanied by her son, costume designer Theo Cochrane, philosophers Mario Sergio Cortella and Leandro Karnal, producer Zé Maurício Machline, actors Giovani Tozi and Jarbas Homem de Mello.