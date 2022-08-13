Johnson & Johnson ends sale of baby powder after cancer cases

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Johnson & Johnson ends sale of baby powder after cancer cases 1 Views

Johnson & Johnson’s famous baby powder will disappear from the shelves of markets around the world in 2023. In a statement this Friday (12/8), the company announces the discontinuation of the manufacture and sale of the product, target of thousands of judicial actions.

Talc-based powder is no longer sold in the United States and Canada as of 2020. J&J faces thousands of lawsuits from women who report having developed ovarian cancer after regular use of the product, which contains asbestos.

The dust is extracted from the earth in layers close to asbestos, a material known to cause cancer. In 2018, a jury from the City of St. Louis (USA) fined Johnson & Johnson $4.7 billion, accusing the company of negligence for failing to warn consumers about the potential health risks caused by the product.

Even after deciding to close sales, the company reaffirms its belief in the safety of talc. In Friday’s statement, the company said that “the position on the safety of talc remains unchanged.”

“We are firmly behind decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirm Johnson’s Baby Powder is safe,” it said.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Top 3 Programming Languages ​​Elon Musk Likes

Elon Musk has always been a programmer before becoming a great businessman. All the companies …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved