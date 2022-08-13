Johnson & Johnson to suspend sale of carcinogenic talc in 2023

Item will be made from corn starch (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023;

The product is the target of thousands of lawsuits for being linked to the development of cancer;

Information points out that talc contains asbestos, a mineral similar to asbestos and harmful to health.

Johnson & Johnson will discontinue the sale of talc-based baby powder in 2023 worldwide, following thousands of complaints involving the product’s safety. The children’s hygiene item will be made with corn starch.

Suspended for two years in the United States and Canada, talc is the subject of more than 38,000 lawsuits filed by women who relate the emergence of ovarian cancer to the continued use of the product. In 2018, information indicated that the company had known for decades that talc contained asbestos, a mineral with a composition and characteristics similar to those of asbestos.

However, in a statement released this Friday (12), the company continues to deny the presence of the substance and the alleged harmful effects that talc has on health. “Our stance on the safety of cosmetic powder remains unchanged. We strongly support decades of scientific analysis by medical experts around the world confirming that Johnson Baby Talcum Powder is safe, asbestos-free and does not cause cancer. “, said the pharmacist.

The substitution by corn starch, according to Johnson & Johnson, is due to a portfolio evaluation and optimization, made to better position the business and stimulate long-term growth. “This transition will help simplify our product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation and meet the needs of our consumers, customers and evolving global trends.”

Over the years, Johnson & Johnson has been convicted several times, including last year when the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the drugmaker’s appeal and upheld a $2.1 billion award in damages for the sale of talc made with carcinogenic products.