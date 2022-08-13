Juliano Cazarré’s daughter returns to the ICU and puts a stent in her heart | Pop & Art

That’s what Leticia Cazzaré, the actor’s fiancée and Maria Guilhermina’s mother, revealed in a post on social networks this Friday (12).

“She really needed a catheterization and a stent, but now she is doing very well!”, he wrote, in the description of a photo hugging his daughter.

“After a sleepless night and a day of great affection for her to endure many hours of fasting, intubation, procedure and extubation, now we both just want to be together and sleep.”

Maria Guilhermina was born at the end of June this year and had to undergo a heart surgery shortly after birth. Prenatal tests detected that she had a rare congenital heart disease called Ebstein’s Anomaly.

Ebstein anomaly: understand the medical condition of Juliano Cazarré’s daughter

On the 2nd of August, the small was dischargedbut her parents stayed with her in São Paulo to follow up on the case.

In addition to Maria Guilhermina, Juliano and Letícia are the parents of Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar and Maria Madalena. This Thursday (11), the actor celebrated that he managed to reunite some of his children with the newborn.

“I took the little ones Gaspar and Madalena to São Paulo, to miss their mother and to finally meet their little sister”, he recalled.

The actor reported that they had to deal with canceled flights and many hours at the airport with the children.

“But the mission was accomplished. Those smiles justify every effort. Love is service. Life wants to live.”