Juliano Cazarré’s daughter returns to the ICU; understand the rare anomaly of the youngest – 08/13/2022

The youngest daughter of actor Juliano Cazarré had to be rushed to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Letícia, the actor’s wife, published on social media that she woke up in the hospital with her youngest yesterday (12). Maria Guilhermina had to place a stent (a small tube to restore blood flow in an artery) and undergo a catheterization.

“Yesterday our little Maria Guilhermina came back to the ICU unexpectedly. She was fine, but the saturation dropped, started to fluctuate and our (super!) doctors turned on the yellow light and preferred to hospitalize to take care of her closely”, wrote the mother on Instagram. .

The baby was born on June 21 and, shortly after delivery, had to undergo surgery to correct a rare heart anomaly. Maria Guilhermina had been discharged from the hospital on August 1st. During pregnancy, it was identified that the child would be born with Ebstein’s anomaly.

“During the pregnancy, the doctors realized that her case would be one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly and, therefore, we decided to come to São Paulo so that she could be born with the most specialized team”, said the couple at the time. of the daughter’s birth.

What is Ebstein’s anomaly?

It is a congenital heart disease (when the child is born with the problem) that affects the tricuspid valve, responsible for separating the right atrium from the heart’s right ventricle, according to Juliana Rodrigues Neves, a specialist in pediatric cardiology and director of the Department of Interventions in Congenital Heart Disease. of the SBHCI (Brazilian Society of Hemodynamics and Interventional Cardiology).

“The tricuspid valve is the heart’s gateway, which allows the vessels that bring the blood that has already been used (oxygen taken away by the body) to return to the heart, passing through the tricuspid valve and proceeding to the lung, which will receive this oxygen. back,” he explains.

According to the doctor, Ebstein’s anomaly is considered a rare congenital heart disease and, in its neonatal form, as was the case with Maria Guilhermina, it is extremely rare.

“Congenital heart disease of the Ebstein anomaly type occurs in 1 in every 20,000 newborns. So, it is extremely rare. In relation to congenital heart disease, it corresponds to 0.5% among those diagnosed in childhood”, he says.

How the diagnosis and treatment is made

José Cícero Stocco Guilhen, pediatric cardiovascular surgeon at the Hospital e Maternidade Santa Joana (SP) explains that the suspicion of the problem can be made during pregnancy by morphological ultrasound.

“Every pregnant woman should have it done to evaluate the anatomy or if there are anomalies in the development of the fetus. If there is any suspicion of a change in the heart, this pregnant woman should be referred for an exam called fetal echocardiogram, when Ebstein’s anomaly is diagnosed and evaluated” , says the doctor.

The repair surgery will depend on the degree of the anomaly, according to Guilhen. “In severe and more extreme cases, this child can be operated on even in the neonatal period”, he says. He explains that this situation is even more rare.

In this case, palliative surgery is performed, as the valve is still very thin and small. “The surgery consists of closing this valve with an inorganic tissue flap. We reduce the size of the right atrium, open a hole between the atria, so that the blood mixes from the right and left sides, and then we place a tube to pass the blood to the lungs”, explains the surgeon.

At around 6 months, doctors remove this flap and perform plastic surgery on the tricuspid valve, so that it starts to function properly. “Of course, everything depends on the degree of the disease and each presentation, but this child can, yes, lead a normal life or very close to it, after the repair”, says Guilhen.

