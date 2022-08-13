Justice maintains temporary arrests of daughter of elderly and false seer in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice maintained the temporary arrests of Sabine Boghici and Rosa Stanesco Nicolau in a custody hearing held this Friday (12).

Sabine, Rosa – who posed as a clairvoyant -, and five other people participated in a coup estimated to BRL 725 million against an elderly woman. The victim is the mother of Sabine, who plotted against her.

Judge Rachel Assad Cunha considered that the temporary arrest issued by the 23rd Criminal Court of the Capital District is within its validity period and is still regular.

At the beginning of the hearing, Rosa’s defense, made by the lawyer João Lima Arantes, said that it is gathering documentation to file a request to revoke the temporary detention.

João Lima Arantes also represented Sabine Boghici at the hearing presided over by judge Ariadne Villela Lopes. He said he’s going to go to court about Sabine’s arrest.

The Public Ministry asked for the prison to be maintained, which the judge accepted.

Cousin and son are also in prison

besides her, Jacqueline Stanescos Gouveia52 years old, and Gabriel Nicolau, Rosa’s cousin and son, respectively, also underwent a custody hearing and had their temporary arrests maintained.

Jacqueline’s defense asked for the arrest to be revoked on the grounds that nothing illicit was found with her. The request, however, was not answered by the judge Mariana Tavares Shu, who kept the fortune teller temporarily detained.

Jacqueline and Rosa were also referred to the medical service, since they use controlled medicine for health.

Gabriel Nicolau, son of Rosa, had his prison kept by the judge Pedro Ivo Martins Caruso D’Ippolito.

On social media, Rosa Stanesco, or Mãe Valéria de Oxóssi, says she has more than 20 years of spiritual experience, has consulted more than 180,000 people and has been awarded in Brazil and abroad.

However, she was not able to foresee the arrival of the police at her home on Wednesday (10), at Rua Maria Quitéria, in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, in the Sol Poente operation, which aimed to break up a gang who injured an 82-year-old woman in BRL 725 million.

“The daughter and Rosa began to take the works of art from the old woman’s house, claiming that the paintings had an evil eye, something negative, that needed to be prayed for. They took them away, the elderly woman saw that, but there was no way she could refuse, she was completely subdued at that moment, they took and took 16 paintings”, said delegate Gilberto Ribeiro, who commanded the operation.

4 of 6 Mother Valéria: the strongest Mother of Saint in Brazil, according to her website — Photo: Reproduction Mother Valéria: the strongest Mother of Saint in Brazil, according to her website — Photo: Reproduction

5 of 6 Mother Valéria’s clients denouncing her — Photo: Reproduction Mother Valeria’s clients denouncing her — Photo: Reproduction

The BRL 725 million scam

According to the police, it was in possession of the information that Sabine – with whom she has a stable relationship -, passed on her 82-year-old mother, that Rosa set up the plan to divert the elderly woman’s assets.

Rosa was one of the false seers who said that the old woman’s daughter would die, but that she could get rid of the evil if the young woman’s mother did a job. This spiritual work began with large transfers of money, then passed to the elderly woman’s private prison – during the pandemic -, and the subsequent theft of famous paintings, such as the canvas by Tarsila do Amaral. In all, the damage is estimated at R$ 725 million.

She, her son Gabriel Nicolau and her cousin, Jaqueline Stanesco were arrested at Maria Quitéria’s address for involvement in the coup against the elderly woman. Diana Rosa, who also pretended to be a psychic, and Slavko Vuletic, Diana’s father and Rosa’s stepfather, are still at large.