Justice revokes house arrest and sends bolsonarista police officer to a prison

Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu (PR), this Friday 12 revoked the house arrest of Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, who killed PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda. Guaranho, defendant of qualified homicide, should be transferred to the Criminal Medical Complex of Pinhais (PR).

On Wednesday 10th, a decision by the same magistrate had authorized Guaranho to remain under house arrest, monitored by an electronic anklet. The allegation was that the Criminal Medical Complex would not have the structural, technical and personnel conditions “to provide the necessary care to maintain his life, without exposing him to serious risk”.

Arguello changed his decision, however, after receiving a document in which the Secretary of Public Security attests to the conditions of the Pinhais CMP, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba.

“I order the immediate relocation of the defendant Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho to the Criminal Medical Complex, the most appropriate prison environment for the case”, reads part of the decision. According to Arguello, the place “has conditions to guarantee the daily maintenance of the custodian’s basic needs with continuous supervision”.

Jorge Guaranho shot and killed Marcelo Arruda, who was celebrating his 50th birthday, in the early hours of July 10. Former candidate for deputy mayor on the PT ticket in Foz do Iguaçu, Arruda was having a themed party about his own party when he was shot by the penal agent at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu.