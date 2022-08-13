Justice revokes house arrest and sends to bolsonarista police prison who killed PT treasurer | West and Southwest

The Justice revoked this Friday (12) the house arrest of criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho and determined that he be transferred to the Penal Medical Complex (CMP) of Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba (RMC). O g1 tries to contact the defendant’s defense.

A declared supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, Guaranho is accused of double qualified murder for the death of the PT treasurer of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcelo Arruda. The crime took place in July and the policeman was hospitalized for a month.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

In a new decision this Friday, Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello said that the Public Security Secretariat (Sesp) informed that the Criminal Medical Complex, different from the initial argument, “presents full structural and human conditions to guard the defendant”.

‘Total disappointment’, says son of PT treasurer murdered over house arrest

See the chronology of the assassination of PT treasurer killed by Bolsonaro supporter

The order also highlights that a document attached to the case file says that the Penal Complex “has conditions to guarantee the daily maintenance of the custodian’s basic needs with continuous supervision… taking into account the information in the patient’s Medical Progress Report”.

2 of 4 Marcelo Arruda was a municipal guard and treasurer of the PT — Photo: Christian Rizzi/Fotoarena/Estadão Content/Arquivo Marcelo Arruda was a municipal guard and treasurer of the PT — Photo: Christian Rizzi/Fotoarena/Estadão Content/Arquivo

Last Wednesday (10), Judge Arguello defined house arrest, determining that Guaranho would remain at home until it was possible to “possibly relocate the defendant to a suitable establishment, even if in another State of the Federation”.

The Secretary of Public Security, Wagner Mesquita, said that after the first demonstration by the CMP, the ministry made “a great effort” to bring resources to the prison, allocating material and human resources.

“We also requested the call. We are in the process of hiring doctors, nurses, we have accelerated the hiring of some professionals so that we can meet this demand that appeared at the end of this individual’s hospitalization at the Medical Complex, at least in an intermediate, temporary way , until he is forwarded to the Federal Prison System”, said the secretary.

Lawyer Ian Vargas, who defends Arruda’s family, said the decision was critical.

“We understand that this decision was fundamental, since it was the State’s obligation to provide shelter for him. [Guaranho] at the Criminal Medical Complex […] In addition, his stay at home was an affront to justice, since the defendant committed a heinous crime”.

Guaranho was placed under house arrest after Judge Arguello responded to the request of the police officer’s defense in view of the defendant’s necessary medical care.

Who is Jorge Guaranho, Bolsonaro supporter who killed PT in Foz do Iguaçu

Vigilante says he heard criminal police shout ‘here is Bolsonaro’ shortly before shooting PT

3 of 4 Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder (aggravated) for clumsy reasons — Photo: REPRODUÇÃO/FACEBOOK Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder (aggravated) for clumsy reasons — Photo: REPRODUÇÃO/FACEBOOK

Faced with the response that prisons or the CMP are not in a position to provide the necessary medical care to the prisoner, the judge ordered house arrest, “without disregarding the proof of the existence of the crime and sufficient evidence of authorship, and even the seriousness of the alleged offense for which the applicant is being prosecuted”.

On the occasion, the magistrate criticized the delay of the State in informing that it was not able to shelter Guaranho.

“As if the absurd situation of verifying the total technical incapacity of the State to comply with the court order that decreed the preventive detention of the defendant were not enough, there is the unbelievable failure to communicate his inability in a timely manner. teratological situation that terrifies: the defendant is in hospital discharge (apparently since the beginning of the afternoon of this day), however, he is not inserted in any prison unit”, highlights the judge.

The judge also ruled that during house arrest, Guaranho could only leave the house in case of medical and hospital needs.

In the order, the magistrate also asked that the Criminal Police Department of the State of Paraná (Deppen) be notified to request a vacancy for Guaranho in the federal prison system.

Defendant for double qualified murder

Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Guaranho is accused of doubly qualified murder for shooting Marcelo Arruda during a birthday party, which had the PT as its theme.

The crime took place on July 9, and Guaranho was not invited to the event. When shot, the PT retaliated and also shot the policeman.

Bolsonarista lost his memory, says lawyer

Guaranho has not yet been heard in the process. Prosecutors expected him to be released to hear the officer’s version of the case.

However, the defense of the criminal police officer claims that he lost his memory because of aggression received shortly after shooting Arruda. According to lawyer Luciano Santoro, Guaranho does not remember anything that happened on the night of the crime.

The lawyer says that Guaranho took 24 kicks to the face and others to the chest and the shot leg, in a total of five minutes and 35 seconds of aggression. According to Santoro, these other images are in the process, but have not been made public.

The assaults on the police are investigated in another investigation. The authors have already been identified and heard.

One of the men even jumps on top of Guaranho. See in the video below:

Images show that Guaranho was assaulted after being shot

The infographic below shows the order of events on the day of the crime:

4 of 4 Understand the order of events on the day of the murder of the PT member who was shot at a birthday party, according to the police — Photo: Arte/g1 Understand the order of events on the day of the murder of the PT member who was shot at a birthday party, according to the police — Photo: Arte/g1