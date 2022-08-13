Karina Bacchi apologizes after criticizing Giovanna Ewbank

Karina Bacchi, 45, apologized after criticizing the reaction of Giovanna Ewbank, 35, to a woman’s racist attacks on her children, Titi and Bless, in Portugal.

In Instagram stories, the actress said she “does not condone or support” racist attitudes:

“I will never feel the pain of many, even though I want to help heal wounds daily. Despite also feeling my pain and the pain of others, many times not shared”, she began.

“My intention will never be to hurt, because I still want to see more peace in the world. Even though I also receive insults from those who distort my words or believe in something they don’t know in depth”, he continued.

Even so, even though I am also attacked, I will not react in the same measure, I will continue to wish for peace, peace, peace. For a better world, for all of us. I know that I will never be attacked for being black, I will never be offended by my race, by people without a heart, by those who don’t know that skin color does not define who we are, even though I have a black great-grandmother and other family members too. Karina Bacchi

“But I’ve been called a disgusting, filthy white, among thousands of insults in the comments of social networks, distilled by people who want respect”, defended the actress. “I do feel pain to see someone going through this, even more than when I go through it myself. I feel the pain of being a woman, the pain of being a mother, the cross of being a Christian. May we be more peaceful, milder, more loving “, he concluded.

Image: Reproduction/Imstagram

“Example?”

Yesterday, in her podcast “Positivamente”, Karina Bacchi cited the case of racism without mentioning the name of Giovanna Ewbank and was upset by the actress having been exalted for having confronted the woman.

“She, to defend her children, cursed that person a lot, spat, hit and everyone in favor of that person. ‘Wow, that’s great! She did little because a lioness mother does that, she has to do it to defend her son’. […] I agree that we have to defend our children, but I don’t believe that the defense is in spitting, cursing, hitting, attacking and the people thinking that the person did little”, he criticized.

In her social networks, Giovanna Ewbank reacted to the “indirect”: “The fact that it bothers me more that I have retaliated against racist aggression, shows how the violence that my children and Angolans suffered is ignored. It says much more about her and who agrees with her [do] what about me!”, said Bruno Gagliasso’s wife.