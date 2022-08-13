Kate responds to girl after invitation to little Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate Middleton, sympathized with a 6-year-old girl’s birthday invitation to Prince George, the Dukes’ eldest son.

The British royalty sent an affectionate letter to the little girl entitled to the royal coat of arms. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge asked me to thank you for the letter in which you invite Prince George to his 6th birthday party. Sorry it took so long to respond. Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for their kind invitation.”

In the text, the Duchess apologizes for the absence of the little prince at the event. “Having carefully considered the possibilities, however, I am very sorry that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel that they have to refuse. I hope, however, that you enjoyed your birthday.

Finally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very grateful for the kind invitation. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you took the trouble to write as you did for their son Prince George. It was really very thoughtful of you. Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

The royal family receives thousands of fan letters daily, and cannot always respond to them all.

The little girl’s mother vibrated on twitter after receiving the letter with the royal coat of arms: “Something amazing for her to keep”. Cute, no?