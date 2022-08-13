Key Alves says former BBB Rodrigo Mussi suffered a serious accident after the two ‘stayed’ at her house

The volleyball player and Onlyfans muse, Key Alves, stated during the podcast “PodDelas” that former BBB Rodrigo Mussi was at her house for hours before suffering the serious accident that almost took his lifein March.

Key revealed that he was having an affair with the famous. Rodrigo was at Morumbi to support São Paulo and left the stadium with the athlete’s home as his destination.

– He arrived at my house at 2 am. We saw each other and it was amazing! I had just finished [um namoro]he wasn’t looking for anything serious with anyone, and he was talking about a serious relationship – he said.

– We (were) lying down to sleep. He got up at 3:30 in the morning: ‘I have to go.’ He said: ‘You could be losing the love of your life’, closed the door [da casa de Key] and went away – highlighted.

She also told how she found out about Rodrigo’s accident the following night.

– I was having dinner with Leo Picon and the whole gang in a japa. Suddenly, they: ‘Did you see what happened to Rodrigo?’. I got stuck on that table. I did not believe. I went to the bathroom and vomited so much, I was nervous! I felt really bad, really bad. I didn’t want anyone to know (about the affair with Rodrigo), I never wanted to be with known guys and get out in the media. He always did everything very secretly, he said.