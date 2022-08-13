know when Revenue will release consultation of the 4th batch of refund

Federal Revenue expects to release the consultation to the fourth batch of Income Tax refund by August 24th. About 10 million taxpayers are still waiting for the money. If you’re one of those interested, stay tuned as the deposit of yet another pay round is set to drop on August 31st.

After that, the IRS will have to pay just one more refund lot to close the calendar. Completed payments were made on May 31, June 30 and July 29. That way, only two more refunds will be made.

4th batch of refund

According to data released by the agency, 61% of taxpayers will be refunded this year. This is the result of a number record of declarants. According to information, about 36.3 million statements were sent.

The fourth batch of refund will be available on August 31st. After this payment is completed, there will only be one more payment that is scheduled for September 30th. Taxpayers who have not yet received their money back can make an inquiry about their situation through the official channels of the Federal Revenue Service.

On the website “My Income Tax”, the taxpayer must access the list of services available. Just click on the option “Consult the refund”, as there will be all the necessary information about this stage of the process.

Performing the consultation is very simple, as you only need to inform the CPF number and date of birth, in addition to the year of the declaration in question. On the e-CAC portal, taxpayers can obtain more detailed information.

Want an example? It is possible to check if there is any pending that prevents the payment of the refund. This is an opportunity to correct mistakes to catch up with the agency.