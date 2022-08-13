Largest industrial refrigerator in the Northeast will be opened in Pernambuco, on Monday; 800 jobs. see details

The first industrial refrigeration plant in master ox in the Northeast will be inaugurated this Monday, August 15, in the city of Canhotinho, Agreste de Pernambuco, 206 kilometers from the capital.

Installed in an area of ​​111 hectares, with 21 thousand square meters of built area, the new industrial slaughterhouse has the capacity to slaughter 700 heads of cattle per day, in addition to sheep, goats and pigs.

The company was founded 22 years ago, maintains its headquarters in Recife and is among the largest meatpackers in the country, with two industrial units in the North Region – one in Nova Olinda, in Tocantins; and another in São Geraldo do Araguaia, in Pará.

Who owns Master Boi?

Masterboi’s managing director, Nelson Bezerra, I have already said more than once that the choice for Canhotinho was the right one and renewed confidence in the success of the new unit, the first in the Northeast.



Álvaro Porto, the mayor of Canhotinho, Sandra Paes, and Nelson Bezerra, from Masterboi – Left-handed/dissemination



The company presents itself as the largest industrial slaughterhouse in the Northeast and the only one to operate with the Federal Inspection Service (SIF) in the region, in this case the Agreste region of Pernambuco.

“The new unit follows the Masterboi quality standard, which guarantees access to national and international markets, and, initially, will be able to export to the countries of the Lista Brasil bloc, of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA)”, he says.



The new Masterboi factory has an investment of over R$ 120 million – Hélia Scheppa/SEI



How did Masterboi start?

In October of last year, the Masterboi slaughterhouse construction site, in Canhotinho, even received a visit from the State Secretary of Finance, Décio Padilha.

Padilha went to see the future facilities of the venture that would open in December 2021, but it was postponed. He was at the side of the director of Control and Monitoring of Tax Benefits, Elias Alexandrino da Silva Júnior, and the general director of Planning and Control of Tax Action of the department, Cristiano Henrique Aragão Dias.

In the past, the state had announced the bidding for earthworks, drainage, paving, signage and lighting for the access to the Masterboi factory.

The Municipality of Canhotinho had already invested R$ 3 million in the earthworks of the area built by the business group, in order to guarantee an investment of R$ 120 million and the generation of 800 direct jobs and another 3,000 indirect jobs.

During the visit, the secretary was received by the counselor of the State Court of Auditors, Carlos Porto. The visit was accompanied by state deputy Álvaro Porto (PTB), the mayor of Canhotinho, Sandra Paes (DEM), the former mayor Felipe Porto, the administrative director of Masterboi, Miguel Zaidan, and also Valdir Macedo and Jailson Leite, a group that worked for Masterboi’s trip to the region.

On the same visit, before the current electoral climate, one of the main articulators of Masterboi’s trip to Canhotinho, Álvaro Porto, highlighted the productive partnership signed with the company’s president, Nelson Bezerra, and the group’s managing director, Miguel Zaidan.

“In a period of so much economic downturn, we are celebrating the new reality that has been built with work and high investment, generating growth and the possibility of better days for the population of Agreste Meridional and Mata Sul”, he said.