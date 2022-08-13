Lawyer abandons defense of hacker Walter Delgatti over meeting with Bolsonaro

Meeting to co-opt Walter Delgatti took place on Wednesday (10), at Palácio da Alvorada and aimed to thicken the Bolsonarista discourse against electronic voting machines.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Lawyer Ariovaldo Moreira resigned from defending hacker Walter Delgatti due to the meeting he had with Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday (10), at Palácio da Alvorada. The meeting was organized by Bolsonar deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and would have the objective of encouraging the hacker to thicken Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign speech in the attacks on electronic voting machines. The information is from the website O Antagonista.

This Friday morning (12), Veja magazine published an article in which the lawyer claims that the campaign team for the reelection of the current occupant of the Planalto Palace had tried to take advantage of Delgatti’s financial fragility to manipulate him and convince him to be a kind of “poster boy”.

Delgatti became known after having invaded the cell phones of dozens of authorities, including prosecutors, judges, judges and even ministers of higher courts. He responds to several court cases related to cyber-attacks.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.