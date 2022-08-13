Lawyer representing comedian Dani Calabresa, can be convicted in a process that runs in secret by Marcius Melhem

After the repercussion of the harassment case on TV Globo, the former director of the station’s comedy nucleus, Marcius Melhem, files a civil lawsuit for moral damages against Dani Calabresa. This arm wrestling between the two, has gained some new chapters as time has passed.

The new battle between the comedians takes place next Monday (15th), August, at the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) in Brasília, but neither Marcius nor Dani should attend the meeting. According to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from the Uol splashis defense attorney Mayra Motta, who will be the focus of the trial.

Also according to the journalist’s information, it will be analyzed whether or not Dani Calabresa’s lawyer promoted herself in the “commodification” of the legal profession. As well as other elements. The process is taking place in secrecy from the complaints of Marcius’ lawyers.

The initial opinion of the OAB commission would be for the conviction of Mayara Motta, who not only defends the actress and comedian Dani Calabresa, but all the alleged victims of the sexual harassment allegations that were made against Marcius Mellhem when the case became public. .