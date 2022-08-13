Learn about the benefits of vitamin B6, which helps fight depression

posted on 08/12/2022 10:28



(credit: Playback/Freepik)

Recently, a study by the University of Reading in the United Kingdom showed a possible new solution to reduce anxiety and depression: vitamin B6.

Research shows that the vitamin helps the body produce a specific chemical messenger that inhibits impulses in the brain and links this calming effect with reduced anxiety among study participants.

Despite this, the researchers point out that more research is needed to identify other nutritional measures that may benefit mental well-being and allow different dietary interventions to be combined in the future to provide better outcomes.

In addition to the action shown by the study, vitamin B6 is very important for other processes in the body. Check out:

What is Vitamin B6?

Vitamins B6, also called pyrodoxine, are known to increase the body’s production of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), a chemical that blocks impulses between nerve cells in the brain. It is also an important micronutrient for amino acid metabolism.





What is vitamin B6 for?

Vitamin B6 acts in different enzymatic reactions, in the metabolism of amino acids, carbohydrates and fats and, therefore, has several functions in the body.

It contributes to the conversion of homocysteine ​​to cysteine ​​(amino acid) and may prevent complications from heart disease, as excess homocysteine ​​is associated with a higher risk of heart complications.

It acts on the synthesis of substances that act on the nervous system such as Serotonin and dopamine, directly related to the regulation of mood, pleasure and memory.

Helps in the formation of the hem group, which is present in hemoglobin, the protein that transports iron throughout the body

What are the main benefits of vitamin B6?

Balance of motor activities, as it is related to the actions of metabolism in the body

May be associated with reduced anxiety and depression, according to British study

Check out some of the foods rich in vitamin B6