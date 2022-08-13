Learn how to protect yourself from the SCAM of fake boleto with bank names!

When it comes to the internet, we know how dangerous it can be and how there are people who are always ready to apply scams. They often end up using the names of banks and fintechs to convince victims.

For this reason it is always very important to be careful in these situations. Customers must be increasingly attentive to the contacts and charges they receive. Learn how to protect yourself below.

Scams on the internet

We know that anyone can fall for a scam when it comes to the internet. However, those involving money can affect the customer even more. Currently, several criminals are able to circumvent the security system of some institutions and have access to all the information on a ticket.

In this way, they use all these points to contact the victim through various ways, impersonating the institution and requesting payment. Unfortunately, there is a large portion of the internet that falls into this type of crime.

Know more: Census 2022: Learn how to identify agents and prevent scams

How not to get hit?

The easy ticket scam has been happening more and more every day. However, once the person has fallen into it, it is necessary to take some essential steps. The first is to contact the bank and explain what happened.

Then, it is essential that the person seeks a police station to register a police report. It is also important to understand that the company is primarily responsible for the process, as its security system has openings that should not exist.

In this situation, you should not wait for the company to contact you to negotiate the debt, for this reason it is extremely important to contact the bank as soon as you realize that you have fallen into a scam.

Another important point is to disregard any proposal for a discount and offering a ticket from unofficial places. Thus, it is worth contacting the institution only using the bank’s application or in person.

Analyzing all the information on the ticket is also a way to protect yourself. The point that can unmask the criminal is the identification of the recipient. Or, you can search for the local CNPJ on Google.

If, after this situation, the person contacts the bank and nothing is resolved, it is important that they file a lawsuit against the institution. This is because all information given to the bank is the responsibility of the bank itself to keep it safe.

See too: Pronampe: Bank starts releasing LOANS for MEI, micro and small companies, check it out!