Leonardo loses his temper, destroys Virginia, and Poliana gets involved.

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago

Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, decided to answer questions on her Instagram about her daughter-in-law. It all started when a fan said it was a dream to have a mother-in-law like she is for Virgínia Fonseca.

“Glory to God! We have a great relationship! We are friends, confidants, we respect each other a lot”, revealed Leonardo’s wife.

Furthermore, she gave tips on how to maintain a marriage for so long. “Patience, it may just be a phase. After a certain period of dating, it is common for couples to go through situations that make the relationship a little monotonous. Do a program alone on the weekend. Appreciate the individual moments”, said Leonardo’s wife.

“Every relationship needs a little individuality and one of the main problems in a relationship is the lack of communication between the couple. Select a time to talk more about each other, expose your thoughts. That counts a lot”, said Poliana Rocha.

Poliana Rocha sends Leonardo away after seeing the singer with another (Photo: Reproduction)
Poliana Rocha and Leonardo on podcast (Photo: Reproduction)

On the podcast PodCats, Leo ended up saying everything he thinks about his son’s wife and shocked by displaying extraordinary intimacy. “How much is a bottle like that, Léo?”, asked Virgínia as she showed off a liter of Leonardo’s cachaça. “For you, I’ll make R$1200 and for others R$400”, he commented, charging his daughter-in-law more. Poliana Rocha then commented that it is not so. At another time, he joked that he didn’t like Virginia going to live in her house.

