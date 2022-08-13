Leonidas risks his life to save Heloísa in Beyond the Illusion

the final stretch of Beyond the Illusion will include events faster and louder than a Formula 1 race captured by the most sensitive of microphones. After months of increasingly unbelievable sabotage and humiliating defeats for the protagonists, justice will finally be done, but not without a series of risky actions, such as the scene that will show Leonidas (Eriberto Leão) risking his own life to save Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) in the last chapters.

Violeta’s sister (Malu Galli) will be involved in a new chaotic phase by having, once again, a stolen newborn child, this time at the hands of Úrsula (Bárbara Paz), who takes the darkest path possible to her moments. endings in the plot written by Alessandra Poggi.

Úrsula becomes the most dangerous person in the soap opera in the last chapters. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Amid the absurdity provoked by Úrsula, even Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) is against the villain and acts quickly to seize the right moment and return the child to Heloísa. With everything that has been shown so far in the serial, it is not surprising that Úrsula had a disturbing reaction against Olivia’s mother (Débora Ozório).

It will be up to Leonidas to put himself in front of a bullet to protect his beloved. Maddened, Úrsula will stop at nothing to display the last forces of her ambition for power. Too late, after all, there are no more holes for the villain to hide after so many atrocities.