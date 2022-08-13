Lineup: Corinthians ends preparation for classic with Palmeiras | Corinthians

Corinthians finished, on Friday afternoon, the preparation for the classic against Palmeiras, at 7 pm this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Six points behind the rival, leader of the competition, Timão wants to stay on the tail, but also needs to think about the Copa do Brasil. Next Wednesday, in their arena, they face Atlético-GO needing to reverse the 2-0 suffered in the first leg.

Vitor Pereira and the technical commission divided the activities into three parts, as described by the press office. In the first, a tactical work of possession of the ball. Then, repetitions of dead balls and offensive actions, in addition to a training of submissions.

Vitor Pereira in Corinthians training before the game with Palmeiras for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão

The Corinthians coach does not have Maycon, with a fractured foot, and Paulinho, who is already out of season. In addition, Willian is no longer part of the Corinthian cast. The shirt 10 terminated this Friday with Corinthians.

Without Willian, Róger Guedes can have a clear path to play where he likes, on the left wing. Reserve against Flamengo, should start playing the classic. Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Alberto, who played 11 and 59 minutes, respectively, on Tuesday, should play alongside him.

In midfield, the squad can deliver answers to the Copa do Brasil decision. Renato Augusto gained more minutes at Maracanã, and tends to gain more pace at Derby.

Thinking about the management that Vitor Pereira does in the squad, also aiming at the Copa do Brasil next week, a probable lineup of Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez (Balbuena), Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Roni (Du Queiroz), Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Colombian midfielder Cantillo received an honor at CT Dr. Joaquim Records this Friday. After completing 100 games with the Corinthians shirt, the midfielder won a plaque from the hands of Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of the club, and Roberto de Andrade, director of football.

Between ups and downs, Cantilo can reach 102 games for Corinthians this Saturday, against Palmeiras. He was a reserve against Flamengo last Tuesday.

Cantillo receives plaque and shirt in honor of the 100 games for Corinthians

