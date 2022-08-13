“Little worm”, says Raul Gazolla about the killer of Daniella Perez

Actor Raul Gazolla participated in the talkshow The Noite, on SBT, last Wednesday (10/8) and his speeches about the HBO documentary Max Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez, continue to yield on social networks. He explained that the killer of Gloria Perez’s daughter is a demon disguised as an angel and explained why none of the criminals appeared in the audiovisual project.

Asked about the fact that the documentary did not air any statements by Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz in the production, Gazolla said: “There was no interview with the assassins. It was five years of them with fake news, apart from the interviews they gave on some television shows. They do not. He. Because he is very megalomaniac. A murderer, little worm, he wants to appear.”

The daughter of Globo writer and screenwriter Gloria Perez was brutally murdered on December 28, 1992 by Guilherme de Pádua and his then wife, Paula Thomaz, who aided him in the crime that shocked the country.

“Paula Thomaz (Daniella’s killer) remarried, and if you watch the documentary, you will see the devil at trial, disguised as a little angel. I will make it clear to some people who think they are living with the girl named Paula Nogueira Peixoto, because she changed her name, it was Paula Thomaz. She married a boy and had two children with him, a girl and a boy, who thinks she is innocent, that she is not to blame for anything. So, just so you know. This girl you think is innocent is the devil,” said the actor.

Watch the interview below: