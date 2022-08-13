Looks for Rock in Rio 2022: tips and ideas to get inspired! | Rock in Rio

21 days to go until Rock in Rio 2022. The most awaited event of the year arrives again in the wonderful city with the promise of lots of good music, fun and, of course, looks stylish !
From singers to celebrities, influencers and anonymous people, the event is also a stage for the fashion world. After all, who doesn’t care about getting ready for the RIR?
To give that little strength, Gshow separated some ideas of looks – and styles – for you to be inspired and rock around!
Not sure how to dress and like a little black dress? Why not invest in some pieces and turn it into a not-so-basic look?
You can bet on one short shorts common fringe top; get that one glasses big closet, put to play those boots stylish and bet on bracelets.
Accessories always change any look and even gloves are back in trend. Take a look! 👇
Looks for Rock in Rio 2022: bet on pieces and accessories to transform the look into a little black dress — Photo: Instagram reproduction
Vibrant colors: why not?
The colors already help in our astral, in such an event so… Use and abuse cheerful colors and find out which one looks best with your skin tone and mood.
It is worth wearing clothes of only one color – the monochromatic looks came with everything! – or merge different colors.
Already write down the combinations that we already know work: pink + red, green + lilac, blue + white. Try and have fun!
Jade Picon — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Fernanda Paes Leme: vibrant looks and cool glasses — Photo: Instagram reproduction
Jeans: always a good choice
Comfortable, basic and a thousand and one uses: the jeans our daily one can be included in the pieces for the festival. Pants, jacket, cap… it’s worth using it in many ways.
Also pay attention to the lashings. You can fold the waistband of your pants, tie your jacket on the side, it all makes a difference when putting together the look.
Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas: the couple is a fan of classic jeans for festivals — Photo: Instagram reproduction
It is never too much to say that any accessory transforms the look. Bracelets, bracelets, chains, glasses, hats, bandanas … How about rummaging through your wardrobe and seeing what’s out there?
Camilla de Lucas: hoop and bandana in her festival look — Photo: Instagram reproduction
Sasha Meneghel: mirrored glasses and hat — Photo: Instagram reproduction