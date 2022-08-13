Luiza, Maurílio’s former duo: understand the legal dispute involving singer, company and businessman | Goiás

Singer Luiza Martins has at least two lawsuits in Goiás against the businessman and the company that managed her career and her former duo, Maurílio, who died in December 2021. Understand details of the legal dispute involving the cancellation of the contract , prohibition of image use and accountability.

In one of the lawsuits, Luiza filed a lawsuit to formalize the cancellation of the contract with Workshow Produções Artísticas, which is based in Goiânia, and to ask the company and the entrepreneur to stop using her images and information, either alone or with Maurílio .

In the other, the singer says that she received R$ 2,500 per month and asks the businessman to account for contracts that exceed R$ 7 million. She also asks the businessman to present proof of expenses and investments of the duo, which would have exceeded R$ 13 million.

O g1 asked for a position on the two processes for the press office of Workshow Produções Artísticas, where the entrepreneur Wander Divino de Oliveira is a partner, by messages sent at 3:20 pm on Tuesday (9) to 4:48 pm on Wednesday (10), and awaits return. Last Saturday (6), the advisory said that, for now, Wander would not comment.

When the duo started and when the contract with the company was signed

Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), and Maurílio, who was from Imperatriz (MA), formed a country duo since 2016, when the singer went to spend the holidays in his hometown and called him on stage to sing with her. during a mutual friend’s birthday.

After the formation of the duo, they signed, in 2017, an agency contract with Workshow Produções Artísticas, in Goiânia and, from there, the entrepreneur Wander Divino de Oliveira started to take care of the artists’ careers.

What are the processes and who are the prosecuted?

There are two lawsuits: one of them is against Workshow Produções Artísticas and businessman Wander Divino, and it is an action for contractual termination with a request for specific injunction; the second lawsuit is against Wander, and is a request for proof of calculations.

The two processes were filed on June 21 of this year and distributed by the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás (TJ-GO) to the people responsible for analyzing the documents. The two run in the 20th Civil Court.

Understand the termination process

After disagreements, Luiza asked for the termination of the contract, in an extrajudicial way, in March this year. However, the businessman would have replied that the agency relationship would not have ended. With that, Luiza filed a declaratory action for contractual termination to formalize the end of the contract.

In this action, the singer sues the office Workshow Produções Artísticas and the businessman Wander Divino. In the document, in addition to the official cancellation of the contract, Luiza asks the company and the businessman to stop using images and information of her alone or with Maurílio.

In the lawsuit, Luiza alleges that, until June of this year, her and Maurílio’s image continued to be publicized by the company and the manager, which generated the “expectation” that they were still managing her shows. The defense alleges that this implied the “loss of opportunities” for the singer, who failed to “receive potential contacts for shows”.

What is the status of the contract termination process?

On June 24 this year, Judge Éder Jorge granted the request for the company and the company’s entrepreneur and partner, Wander Divino, not to disclose any more images or information about Luiza, either alone or with Maurílio. In the decision, the magistrate defined a fine of R$ 25 thousand for each act of non-compliance, up to the initial limit of R$ 500 thousand.

With the arguments, the judge chose to grant the request for urgent relief, determining that Wander and Workshow refrain from disclosing the image and any information about Luiza’s career, whether solo or in pairs with Maurílio. In addition, the judge prohibited them from posing as her managers.

After the decision, Workshow’s defense filed an interlocutory appeal alleging that the decision is illegal in several aspects and asking that the disclosure of the image of Maurílio, who is deceased and “not represented or party to the present action”, be maintained as valid.

However, judge Leobino Valente Chaves judged the appeal last Monday (8) and rejected the request, deciding to maintain the decision that had been granted in June by judge Éder Jorge. The rapporteur understood that “the presence of the indispensable requirements for the granting of the measure is not envisaged”.

O g1 asked the TJ-GO advisory, by messages sent around 3:20 pm this Thursday (11), to know what the next step of this process should be and awaits a response.

Understand the accountability process

Luiza also asks the businessman Wander to be accountable. In the lawsuit, the singer cites that, when the contract between the duo and the company was signed, it was agreed that she and Maurílio would receive R$ 2,500 per month, each, to help with costs, while the duo did not make a profit. . In addition to this amount, the company would also pay for clothing for shows.

However, even after the duo’s success, Luiza stated that she never received any amount beyond R$ 2,500 per month. The reason given by the businessman to her, according to the lawsuit, is that the duo was still not making a profit, since their income would have added up to more than R$ 7 million, while expenses and investments would have exceeded R$ 13 million, that is. , resulting in a loss of R$ 6 million.

The song ‘S de Saudade’ is one of Luiza and Maurílio’s greatest hits

The contract signed between the singers and the company also mentions that the entrepreneur should report to Luiza periodically every three months. However, in the lawsuit, Luiza claims that this never happened.

Luiza asks in court that Wander present all the contracts signed by Luiza and Maurílio, as well as the company “Tô Bem”, created to facilitate the receipt of values ​​from the duo’s career. See some of the singer’s requests in action:

all documentation proving that the revenue from the duo’s contract would have exceeded R$ 7 million;

all documents proving that the expenses and investments of the duo’s contract have exceeded R$ 13 million;

In addition, the singer also asks that, if irregularities are confirmed to pass on to us, the request to determine the amount owed by the businessman be judged.

What is the status of the accountability process?

The process where Luiza asks Workshow for accountability was distributed on June 21 this year. On the 29th of the same month, Judge Éder Jorge received the initial petition and made a summons for the defendant to present the required accounts or contest the action.

O g1 also asked the Court of Justice, by messages sent around 3:20 pm this Thursday, what should be the next step of this action and awaits a response.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.