M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) has a 64.1% rise in profit in the second quarter of 2022, at R$ 233.5 million

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) recorded net income of R$ 233.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 64.1% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Friday. (12).

The company attributes the profit growth to the expansion of Ebitda in the period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$357.1 million in 2Q22, an increase of 113.6% compared to 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 2.497 billion in the second quarter of this year, a 26.2% growth compared to the same period in 2021, as a result of the 36.0% growth in the average price.

The Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) reached 14.3% between April and June, an increase of 5.8 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

The net financial result was negative by R$27 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 429.4% over the financial losses of the same period in 2021.

“The negative result is the result of: (i) lower updates of extemporaneous credits; (ii) increase in financial expenses, as a result of the increase in CDI and IPCA; and (iii) higher costs linked to the hedge”, explains the company.

Gross profit reached the amount of R$ 856.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 55.7% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 34.3% in 2Q22, an increase of 6, 5 pp compared to the 2Q21 margin.

Operating expenses totaled BRL 573.5 million in 2Q22, a 26% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Investments totaled R$64.8 million in 2Q22 (+25.6% vs. 2Q21). Highlight for investments in systems, with the modernization of the ERP. During the first half of 2022, R$4.0 million was invested in research and development of new products.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 1.171 billion, an increase of 224.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 1.3 times in June/22, up 0.8 times over the same period in 2021.

