Maíra Cardi opens her heart about the separation of ex-BBB Arthur Aguiar: “Finished”

This Friday (12), the digital influencer Maira Cardi opened his heart about the period he separated from the ex-BBB Arthur Aguiarwith whom she resumed the relationship and is currently married.

In her social media profile, the businesswoman confessed that she was emotionally very shaken and that she needed help with everyday things, such as choosing the new house that she would live with the couple’s daughter, the little girl. Sophia.

Currently living in the interior of São Paulo, she explained that it was a friend who found the house: “I don’t know if I’ve already told you, but I live in this house I live in today, which is in the interior of São Paulo thanks to Ju”she began, showing the friend responsible for the find.

“When I got divorced, I lived in Rio, and I was so emotionally drained that I had no psychic conditions for anything, so I said ‘friend, choose a house for me, send me pictures and I’ll go. It doesn’t matter where,’ and then she found it,” explained.

“She found the house in her town, I came here because of her”revealed the weight loss coach, also saying that she went out to lunch with her friend who chose the residence and talked about some things, including her marriage to the singer: “It was a deep conversation”shot.

Last Wednesday (10), the ex-BBB Arthur Aguiar was involved in yet another controversy after submitting to publicizing a service for selling followers on social networks.

BBB22 champion, the actor made a sequence of videos in which he explained how an application works that pays you to follow random people on the web – according to him, the profits were high. It turns out that to start ‘profit’, the interested person would have to pay an amount to register.

A few hours later, the advertising in question was removed by the social network itself for being considered “dubious” and for disrespecting the platform’s guidelines.