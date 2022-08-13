Maíra Cardi opens up about the separation from Arthur Aguiar

This Friday (12), Maíra Cardi took her followers by surprise when talking about the period she separated from Arthur Aguiar. Currently, the two are married.

Maíra opened her heart and revealed that she was very emotionally shaken and needed help to do everyday things, such as choosing the house where she would live with her daughter, Sophia.

“I don’t know if I’ve already told you, but I live in this house I live in today, which is in the interior of São Paulo, thanks to Ju”, said Maíra, showing her friend who found the house where she currently lives.

“When I got divorced, I lived in Rio, and I was so emotionally drained that I had no psychic conditions for anything, so I said ‘friend, choose a house for me, send me pictures and I’ll go. It doesn’t matter where,’ and then she found it”, reported Maíra Cardi. “She found the house in her city, I came here because of her,” said the coach.

Finally, Maíra also revealed that she went out to lunch with her friend and opened her heart about some things, especially her marriage to Arthur Aguiar. “It was a deep conversation”, said the digital influencer.

