Man Who Was Swallowed By Whale And Survived Shares Experience

Michael Packard, a 56-year-old American, became known in the world in 2021, when he starred in a story worthy of fiction books or movies, in which he survived after being swallowed by a whale.

While diving for lobster off Massachusetts’ Cape Cod Peninsula around 8:00 am on July 11, 2021, Michael’s vessel, Ja’n J, was struck by a humpback whale, a marine mammal present in most of the oceans.

At the time, in an interview with the Cape Cod Times, Michael revealed that he thought he had been swallowed by a shark. But when he looked for the teeth he realized he was in the huge mouth of a whale.

“Suddenly I felt a huge jerk and the next thing I knew it was completely black. I could feel myself moving and I could feel the whale twitching its mouth muscles,” Packard said after being discharged from Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis to where it was taken.

Luckily, he didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries, but he did fracture one of his legs.

According to the BBC, a crewmate of Michael’s was desperately searching the water for bubbles from Packard’s oxygen respirator, and when he saw him, he dragged his friend back to the boat.

Image: Playback/Instagram

fight to survive

Wearing his diving gear, Michael had to fight for his life and felt the whale shake its head. He estimated it was in her mouth for 30 to 40 seconds before the animal finally emerged.

He says he thought about his two sons, who were 12 and 15 at the time.

I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m getting out of here. I’m done, I’m dead’. I saw a light and she started tossing her head from side to side. The next thing I felt I was outside [na água].

According to the Cape Cod Times, Packard told his sister, Cynthia, that the risk would have been much greater if another critter he sees frequently had turned up: