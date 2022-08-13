Marcelinho Carioca lists reasons why he sees ‘troubled relationship’ between VP and Corinthians squad

Corinthians is going through a delicate moment in the season. After the elimination in Libertadores, Vítor Pereira’s team needs good results in the Brasileirão and in the Copa do Brasil. For Marcelinho Carioca, however, the Portuguese coach faces a relationship problem with the alvinegro group.

Marcelinho Carioca said he believed that Vítor Pereira’s relationship with the group was “kind of troubled”. The former player explained the reasons that, in his opinion, led to this scenario.

“It seems to me that the relationship is kind of troubled. From the moment you don’t shield your group too much, when you expose certain athletes… one thing is for your commander to arrive, call certain athletes and charge the guy in the group. ‘ You did that, you didn’t obey me’. But inside. Another thing is to arrive and throw stones at the pigs”, he said, in an interview with ESPN.with.br.

“And change a lot, move a lot. This takes away the confidence of the players. This creates instability. He has a European mindset. The guy who scores on Wednesday, he knows he’s going to start on Saturday, Sunday. The guy scores on Wednesday, he on Saturday, sometimes, will be on the bench. That’s normal, it’s commonplace. So I think that generated instability”, added the former player.

Despite pointing out the above items as a problem, Marcelinho Carioca praised Vítor Pereira’s work at Corinthians.

“But he made a tactical change in the team, there was an improvement. But in terms of the group, it seems to me that there is discontent”, he concluded.

Corinthians de Vítor Pereira will face Palmeiras this Saturday, starting at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The two teams face each other for the Brasileirão in a direct fight for the leadership, occupied by the rival alviverde at this moment.

