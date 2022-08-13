Marcello Camargo, son of Hebe, denies having received a large inheritance from his mother and returns to detonate a film made about her

*By Vitor Antunes

Hebe Camargo (1929-2012) was able, during her life, to experience the luxury and glamor that she had not been able to experience in her youth, when she was a poor girl living in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo. In a chat on the Youtube channel of Joanna Mariaa Brazilian who lives in Iceland and is the biggest hit on the web, the son of Hebe, Marcello Camargosays that the glam doesn’t fit his personality: “I’m more humble, modest, I live in a country town [Santa Fé do Sul, em São Paulo]”. Media outlets reported that the inheritance left by the presenter would be valued at around R$ 60 million and that it was divided between Marcello and Cláudio Pessutti (1950-2021), Hebe’s manager for 17 years and whom she considered her son. Something that was vehemently denied by Marcello:

This is all a legend! (…). Where is all this inheritance? If anyone finds it, I’ll share! There is no such legacy – Marcelo Camargo

In an interview with the youtuber, Camargo says he lives in a house “that is good, but not as big” as his mother’s. After triumphing in her career, even being present in definitive and historic moments both on TV and in the history of Brazil, the diva gave herself the chance to enjoy what was rightfully hers. The heir explained how he makes up his current income, in addition to reiterating that the presenter’s mansion, who made the most of the residence while he lived, became a white elephant: “It’s very difficult to sell. I have an income that she left, obviously, but nothing crazy. I don’t go to New York directly, for example. The last time I traveled was in 2014. People think I was swimming in money. My mother invested everything in her house!”, emphasizes Marcello Camargo.

Camargo says that his mother, in order to increase the size of her house, bought the houses in the neighborhood and attached them to her development, which was as luxurious as it was costly. After his death, the management of the property fell to his businessman Cláudio Pessutti (1950-2021), who was also his nephew. Marcello points out that Cláudio found it difficult to maintain such a large house: “Claudio and his wife, Helena, worked hard to maintain it. He died in a very complicated (financial) situation,” he reveals.

Marcello highlights that he felt very sorry for the death of Pessutti, victim of Covid-19. According to him, the relative was his safe haven. In addition, he was responsible for managing the collection of the TV muse, now in the custody of two people trusted by the late presenter: part of her guardianship was under the administration of the jeweler Lydia Sayegand another with Evaldo Pereirafamily friend.

And Marcello has been very happy with the repercussion of the program”coffee with seal“, which he presents on the homonymous channel, on YouTube, as well as on TV Aberta São Paulo, a community channel in the capital of São Paulo, with the proposal of having light and pleasant content, in contrast to what is broadcast on police programs. And in the style consecrated by his mother. In fact, the program has fundamental importance in the show presented by him. A photograph of the matriarch is highlighted in the scenario, where he also proposes to demystify some stories related to the TV muse. One of them relates to the name of Hebe:

Some say her name is Hebe Maria or Hebe Maria Monteiro Ravagnani… No! In her biography, the wrong name came out, even. Her name is Hebe Camargo, only – Marcello Camargo

The interview he gave exclusively to the influencer Joanna Maria was shown on the channel of the communicator, who lives with her husband in Iceland, but always comes to Brazil to visit her family in Vitória (ES). Iceland’s wife Ólafur Gíslason she has lived in the Nordic country for 15 years and has since been married to the engineer who is a civil servant in that country. On her channel, she shares content aimed at lifestyle, fashion, beauty and behavior, as well as, of course, talking about the cultural characteristics of Iceland, a European island country where 343,000 people live. It is located in the northern region of the continent, northwest of the island of Great Britain and southeast of Greenland. Its capital is the city of Reykjavik and is surrounded by the waters of the North Atlantic. And Joanna just debuted a painting on the show stars on tvgives TV network! do Espírito Santo, recorded and edited by her directly from Iceland.

DECEPTION WITH FILM ABOUT HEBE

Although he approved with praise the musical made in honor of his mother, which was directed by Miguel Falabellaand also having had a lot of appreciation for the literary biography written by the journalist Arthur Xexeo (1951-2021), Marcello does not say the same about the film that honored – or tried to honor – his mother, played by Andrea Beltrão. In the interview given to influencer Joanna Maria, he harshly criticized the feature: “At the time I gave the rights to Cláudio, and he allowed a beautiful musical to be made, just like a book was made, signed by Xexéo. We thought the film would follow in this same sequence.” The heir, who was an only child, details his displeasure:

I found it disappointing, revolting. (…) Iunfortunately the movie that came out was a horror. It had nothing to do with Hebe (…). That one (from the movie) was totally fictional. The movie was a surprise to me. And a very bad surprise – Marcello Camargo

Due to his dissatisfaction with the film, which would later become a series, Marcello found himself having to give a workshop, an interactive lecture, to remember the memory of his mother in his own way, under the prerogative of “defending her hurts whoever it hurts”. ”. A lot of people might think “Oh, Hebe must be happy with the movie… And I say, Never! I know my mother like the back of my hand and I know she must be outraged by the movie. I can’t allow this image of her. (…) My mother hated whiskey, for example”. in the long of Maurício Fariasthe presenter always appeared with a glass of drink in her hand, according to her son.

Marcello tells the Icelandic-born communicator that he has not seen the cuts of the film, only the finished project. And he was disappointed with what was delivered, especially as he was the diva’s only child and didn’t see her properly represented in her eyes. The “character” frustrated him and not just him: “People close to Hebe also hated it. (…) That one is a vulgar Hebe, staggering (because she was drunk). Never! My mother liked to drink at parties, but not at work. She had an enormous professionalism, she wouldn’t admit to being late or keeping the audience waiting (…) as well as she wouldn’t throw a microphone on the floor”. And goes on:

The film is the antithesis of Hebe – Marcello Camargo

On another occasion, when Extra newspaper, Camargo had already raved about the film, because there was a discussion in it about her sexuality, something that never happened: “I never wanted to talk about sexuality with her”. Contrary to what is also present on the tape, Marcello claimed to have a cordial relationship with his stepfather, Lélio Ravagnani (1922-2000): “We were not enemies”.

THE BEAUTIFUL MEMORIES ABOUT THE MOTHER

Outside of what is usually attributed to Hebe, attributes that even open this article, the son of the TV pioneer speaks, still in the interview with Joanna Maria, about the simplest memories he had with his mother. One of them, the presenter’s last time in a football stadium. She, a São Paulo supporter, went to the Morumbi stadium just to see the Neymar play in the final of the Campeonato Paulista that year, 2012, the year in which he would die. Another, also related to football, concerned an episode in which, being Mother’s Day, the boy chose to see the final of the Campeonato Paraibano instead of staying with his mother. Hebe didn’t mind the fact: “I want you to be happy! If you’re happy there, I’ll be happy here,” he said.

Another memory that highlighted was the presenter’s 80th birthday, celebrated at Disney “We left in the first car of the Disney parade! (…) My mother was wearing a dress in the colors of Brazil, the driver said she couldn’t get up, but she did, she was seen by Brazilian fans and cheered. It was the most Brazilian stop at Disney possible”, she concludes.