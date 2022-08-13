Marcelo faces Tenório and throws truths in his face in Pantanal

Marcelo (Lucas Leto) always had a back foot in relation to his father, suspicious of certain facts that he told, in addition to having another family that is considered the “official”, but after he arrived at the farm wetland, began to become more aware of who the crook really is, becoming increasingly disgusted with this situation. In the next chapters of the serial, Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges) will face tenorio (Murilo benício) throwing all the truths he knows about him in his face.

Not long ago, Marcelo began to discover all his father’s tricks through Guta (Julia Dalavia) who insisted on telling him everything he knew, especially about the Sarandi case, where he was responsible for several deaths, including the parents of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Muda (Bella Campos), who seek revenge because of this.

Guta has already revealed to Marcelo everything he knew about his father. Source: Reproduction/Globo

All these events made Marcelo open his eyes more in relation to his father’s attitudes, demanding responsibility mainly with his lands that are thrown out in the open. However, in an argument, the young man made a point of facing Tenório and throwing everything he did in Sarandi in his face, to show that he is aware of his father’s crimes for being a squatter and responsible for countless deaths.

Tenório is shocked to hear all this, as he didn’t expect his son to rebel in this way and tries to impose his respect on him, but it won’t do much good now that Marcelo knows he’s not even the son of the crook and doesn’t intend to shut up in front of him anymore. to his injustices.