Marcus Majella loses 30 kilos and gets praise: see the photos

Actor Marcus Majella, 43, surprised fans by posting a photo wearing a jacket and jeans that shows the result of a change in habit that improved his health and quality of life. He lost 30 kilos and drew sighs from those accompanying him; Look:

Soon after, comments from followers and friends of the artist appeared. “I thought it was me!” joked actress and businesswoman Fiorella Matheis. “Who is this little girl?”, wrote comedian Lucas Guedez. “Thor?”, asked the musician Paulo Ricardo. “What a cat!”, posted actress Julia Rabello. “The bofe is a scandal!”, praised an internet user.

Obesity

Since starting the weight loss process, Marcus has been trying to make people aware of the dangers of obesity.

On March 4 (World Obesity Day) he made a point of touching on the subject: “Recently, I shared here with you my life change, focused on health and with medical help, after I discovered changes in my health indicators. There is no magic recipe. Respecting my own pace, I had to change a lot of habits and with the support of multidisciplinary specialists I gained a lot of quality of life”.

In January, the actor published before and after photos after eliminating 30 kilos and explained that he began to change his habits with the help of professionals, at the insistence of his late friend Paulo Gustavo: “The treatment remains firm in 2022. Isabela Bussade , glad that PG (Paulo Gustavo) introduced us. He asked me for almost a year to look for her. He was worried about me. He got on my feet! And he didn’t give up until I made an appointment.”

“Thank you, PG. Thank you, Dr. Isabela and nutri Carla Mourilhe, who help me so much (this post is not a publicity, it’s just a post of gratitude, love and overcoming really). May 2022 be a year of health for us all,” she concluded.