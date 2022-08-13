Marfrig share (MRFG3) rises almost 5% after balance sheet, JBS (JBSS3) falls despite strong numbers for Seara

Animal protein giants JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3) released their results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday night (22).

Marfrig posted a net income of R$4.255 billion in the second quarter of 2022, the company said, an increase of 144.9% on an annual basis, in addition to announcing a dividend of R$500 million. JBS, on the other hand, saw its profit drop by almost 10%, but with a value above expectations.

The numbers reported for the two companies came above the market consensus, driven by their South American units, with Seara specifically being the highlight for JBS. However, the movements are diverse on the Stock Exchange. Marfrig’s shares rose 4.76%, quoted at R$14.30, while JBSS3 dropped 2.62%, at R$30.42.

“Marfrig presented above-expected figures, boosted by the result in South America, while North America was in line with expectations. However, with the consolidation of BRF’s balance sheet (BRFS3), our perception of the new company is mixed”, wrote XP Investimentos, in a report.

For XP analysts, margins in the US are settling faster than expected due to higher cattle prices, while inflation weighs on consumers, which could lead to a shift away from protein in favor of poultry. In South America, despite higher cattle prices in Uruguay and Argentina, Brazil helped offset and exports remain the main reason for our optimism.

Itaú BBA’s research team also attributes Marfrig’s strong result to “solid increases in the Ebitda margin, while the North American operation presented a significant reduction in margins due to the retraction of the cattle cycle in the USA”.

For Bradesco BBI, the meatpacker reported positive numbers, since earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) ex-BRF came 12% above the consensus and 17% above the estimate of the house’s analysts, given the margins stronger-than-expected for its South America division, despite margins for the US beef segment, historically the main driver of the stock, broadly in line with expectations at 13%.

BBI analysts explain that the net income of R$4.3 billion, well above the consensus, was due to the positive impact of approximately R$3.8 billion from an appraisal report that valued BRF above the price paid by Marfrig.

In Credit Suisse’s assessment, in terms of profitability, the company managed to deliver a stronger margin than its peers in its North American operations (stable net income, with an Ebitda margin of 13.2%, 30 basis points higher than expected by Credit Suisse. ) and the South (Ebitda margin of 9.5%, 140 basis points higher than expected by the bank). In the North American operation, the good news was that volumes remained healthy, even with the current inflationary moment of the economy.

Credit analysts remain bullish on Marfrig as they believe operational momentum will remain healthy. For National Beef, the bank sees a gradual decline in the availability of cattle, which pushes up the prices of fattened steers. However, he points out that beef prices should remain at good levels, as demand shows no signs of weakening. In the South America division, it is relatively less constructive than the market, which is convinced of a much stronger cattle supply and, consequently, an important improvement in margins.

As for dividends, XP analysts rated the dividend yield of 5.6%, although on the negative side, the leverage of the new company reached 2 times (from 1.67 times without BRF).

XP Investimentos reiterates its buy recommendation and target price of BRL 34, up potential of 149.1% against the closing price on Thursday (11) of BRL 13.65, as it sees the company being trading at 4.5 times firm value (EV) over Ebitda for 2023. Credit Suisse also sees Marfrig trading below 5 times EV/Ebitda, an “attractive level”, he points out. In addition, the Swiss bank says it is constructive with BRFS3, which should also benefit Marfrig’s shares. In short, it reiterates classification outperform (equivalent to purchase) and target price of BRL 23.

Less optimistic, Bradesco BBI and Itaú BBA maintain a neutral recommendation for Marfrig, with a target price of R$18 and R$26, in that order.

JBS (JBSS3) reaches consensus with help from Seara

In a report, XP Investimentos wrote that JBS reported mixed numbers in 2Q22, but the overall result was strong. “The results were positive in Brazil (beating expectations in Seara, below expectations in Friboi), while the US was also positive (in line with the beef segment, strong numbers in pork).”

According to JBS, the multi-protein, multi-geo strategy is “paying the bill” as, while US beef margins are accommodating, Friboi and Australian beef improve and strong momentum for PPC and Seara contribute to mitigating the decline in beef.

For Itaú BBA, the result was Slightly positive, with Seara being the positive surprise, while the good results of PPC – Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation – have already been priced in by the market. On the other hand, USA Beef suffered the impacts of the slowdown in the cattle cycle, but analysts at the bank believe this was also anticipated after TSN’s results earlier this week.

Credit Suisse commented that “Seara surprised even the most optimistic”. The JBS subsidiary posted record operating performance in the quarter. While revenues were in line with the figures of R$ 10.7 billion, Ebitda reached R$ 1.5 billion – the highest in Seara’s history. If you take as a basis for comparison the already strong Ebitda margin disclosed by BRF on Wednesday, Seara surpassed it by 350 basis points. “The performance was mainly a result of the better sales mix and price increases, which were more than enough to offset the still high costs”, explains analyst Victor Saragiotto.

In terms of profitability, BBI’s analysis team highlights that the consolidated Ebitda was 6% above the consensus (already adjusted for the PPC results already published), although in line with the bank’s projection, given that the revenue was 3% above the consensus and the EBITDA margin was slightly higher. JBS’s Seara operation in Brazil was the main highlight, but the margin of the US Beef division (considering the old disclosure, which includes the US and Australia), historically the main driver of the action, was broadly in line with expectations at 10% and fell by 21% in 2Q21.

XP Investimentos remains optimistic about JBS’s ability to arbitrate different cycles and a diversified consumer base, reiterating JBSS3 as its top pick in the protein sector with a buy recommendation and target price of 51.80, an upside potential of 65.8% compared to the day before closing price of R$ 31.24. BBA also buy equivalent recommendation for JBS and target price of BRL 54, up potential of 72.9%. Credit reiterates outperform rating (equivalent to purchase) and target price of BRL 42.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, maintains a neutral assessment for JBS, with a target price of R$ 34. “The company’s shares underperformed the Ibovespa index by 10 percentage points in the year, as investors remain concerned with the negative cycle of US beef margins, a trend that is likely to continue”, the analysts assess. The USDA forecasts lower cattle availability for 2023, which could lead to an increase of approximately 10% in cattle costs, while the potential economic slowdown in the US could limit beef price increases, assesses the BBI, noting that it sees the stock trading broadly in line with the historical average.

related