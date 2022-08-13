Maria Bruaca goes to court to end Tenório

After suffering her entire life alongside Tenório (Murilo Benício), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will finally start to finish off the land grabbers in Pantanal. Encouraged by José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), the housewife will fight for her rights and take part of her ex-husband’s fortune.

“If Maria found herself again and rebuilt her ground in the waters of the river, on the punt, now she will start to return to land. And the earth asks us to be on it as a society, doesn’t it? May it be a just society! She does go after her rights,” Isabel Teixeira told the Extra newspaper.

“She’s going to do it with help and help. It will be another long journey of learning and listening. Filó (Dira Paes) and Zé Leôncio actively participate in this phase of her”, said the interpreter of Maria Bruaca.

In Pantanal, Maria Bruaca will seek shelter on the Leôncios’ farm and will be helped by the rancher. “Only after I found out he had another… But he says that if I foo fight in court, I was going you what start answering for the shot I gave…”, the interior woman will say.

“THE lady I can’t get out of this relationship without you past, first, by a judge. I I’m talkative middle in sharethat in a single lawyer… One more thing is certain: you could not you been thrown out of the house the way it was!”, José Leôncio will be indignant.

