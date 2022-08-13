Martínez at América-MG: Argentine arrives in BH to sign with Coelho | america-mg

Argentine midfielder Emmanuel Martínez landed at Confins International Airport, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, late this Friday morning. He was welcomed by América-MG fans.

The player will undergo exams this afternoon before being made official as a reinforcement for América-MG. According to information obtained by the geEmmanuel will be signed until 2025. América will have 100% of the player’s economic rights.

Negotiations began in July, but cooled down when Martínez opted to remain at Barcelona de Guayaquil. The player said, however, that he never changed his mind.

– I haven’t changed my mind. I always wanted to come. But it is that negotiations always delay a little. She was hoping that everything would be okay. To thank the efforts of both clubs, my representative and everyone who has been making the effort. I didn’t change my mind, but things happened that stopped me.

The arrival of his partner, Gonzalo Mastrianihelped Martínez’s decision making.

– We talked. He is happy and told me that it is a very familiar group and that he was already well adapted.

Martínez was asked about the reception of the American fans. He said he hopes to be ready to play soon.

– I’m happy. It was a long trip. I’m tired, but this “reception” gives me courage for the rest of the day and I hope I can start training soon and do what I came here to do to face it in the best way.

The 28-year-old Argentine has been with Barcelona-EQU since 2020, and took the field against América-MG in this year’s Libertadores. In addition to acting as a central midfielder, he can also act as an edge forward, as a left winger, filling the vacuum left by the departure of Paulinho Boia.

Martínez will be América-MG’s fourth reinforcement in the mid-year transfer window, the third foreigner. Coelho also brought Argentine midfielder Benítez, Uruguayan striker Mastriani, in addition to defender Ricardo Silva.

