Mateus Group (GMAT3) has skyrocketed 14% on the stock market after strong results and management change

The earnings season moves the stock market and the positive highlight among consumer stocks, according to analysts, is for the Mateus Group (GMAT3, wholesale and retail, which has skyrocketed its shares this Friday (12). GMAT3 assets closed with a jump of 14.16%, at R$5.40, also in a day of strong rise for the market.

“This was the main highlight among the balance sheets. The group presented solid growth figures, with a 40% increase in net revenue and a 17% increase in same-store sales (SSS – an indicator that measures sales in stores opened for a year or more) and higher-than-expected profitability, resulting in a EBITDA [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] 22%, reaching R$ 353 million (a gain of 38% in one year)”, points out the BBA.

There were also working capital improvements on an annual basis, driven primarily by supplier days, while inventory days improved sequentially.

“We highlight that the company presented a slightly positive cash generation of R$ 36 million with a deceleration in the pace of expansion during the period, with positive effects from the greater adoption of store expansion from built to suit (custom construction, in Portuguese), and a positive effect of the Sale&Leaseback operation of R$ 80 million”, evaluates XP, which has a buy recommendation and a target price of R$ 6 for the share.

XP highlights the stronger-than-expected second quarter for the company mainly on account of lower operating expenses.

Net sales grew 39% year-on-year in the quarter, mainly driven by the company’s strong expansion plan, which added 41 new stores in the last 12 months, with 4 of these openings in 2Q22, in addition to solid same-store sales performance ( SSS) of 17% annually, driven by the good performance in all segments, with the Wholesale and Retail operations being the highlights and growing +47.5% (SSS +15%) and 33% (SSS +15%), respectively , on an annual basis.

Looking at its peers, the company had the highest level of SSS in the retail channel (versus Carrefour CRFB3 +10.5% and GPA Brasil PCAR3+5.8%), while cash and carry was in line with the performance of Assaí ASAI3 (SSS around +15%) but below Atacadão (SSS +22.4%), with the latter potentially explained by the fact that Grupo Mateus segregates the performance of wholesale distribution, while Carrefour includes of Atacadão.

As for profitability, gross margin continued to be pressured by the strategic decision to increase competitiveness to support volumes and greater participation in the wholesale operation, while operating leverage practically offset all this effect, leading to a stable Ebitda margin at 6.8% , a number well above the house’s expectations.

In addition, the Group announced a new CEO and new CFO. Jesuíno Martins Borges Filho will assume the position of CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and Tulio José Pitol de Queiroz will assume the position of Vice-President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations as of August 22, 2022. Ilson Mateus, founder of the Group, moves to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Credit saw the news as positive, with the name of Queiroz, former CFO of Guararapes and with more than 20 years of experience in retail, occupying the long-awaited CFO chair. Regarding the new CEO, he expects the strategy to continue, as Martins has been with Grupo Mateus for 25 years.

