MEI electricity bill may have a discount of 10% to 65%

Good news for those who are individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) is taking shape in the Chamber of Deputies. The parliamentarians analyze the Bill 1377/22, being able to configure the MEI electricity bill one of the benefits of the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE), which varies from 10% to 65%, depending on consumption. Check out the full content and learn more about the bill.

What would the Electric Energy Social Tariff be?

The Federal Government offers low-income families enrolled in the Cadastro Único (Cadúnico) or members who are beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) a discount on their electricity bills, known as the Electric Energy Social Tariff.

The tariff reduction is stipulated according to the energy consumption of each month of these families, which varies from 10% to 65%, with a consumption limit of 220 kWh. The table below indicates the monthly consumption and the discount percentage, respectively:

A consumption of up to 30 KWh per month: 65%;

A consumption ranging from 31 KWh to 100 KWh per month: 40%;

A consumption ranging from 101 KWh to 220 KWh per month: 10%.

Note: However, above 220 KWh per month there will be no discount offered for any category.

Who is entitled to this TSEE tariff?

This reduced fare is allowed for some specific categories, following some pre-defined and current rules. So, keep reading and see below who is entitled to this condition:

Families that are enrolled in CadÚnico and have a monthly family income equal to or less than R$606 (half of the current minimum wage);

Being elderly aged 65 or over or having a disability and receiving the BPC;

Families enrolled in CadÚnico with a monthly income of R$ 3,636 (three minimum wages), who have a resident who has a disease or any disability whose treatment requires the continuous use of appliances that consume electricity.

Bill 1377/22 to include MEI

The author, deputy Josivaldo JP (PSD-MA), justified this action based on the belief that the two years of pandemic greatly affected micro-entrepreneurs and this measure could prove to be a remedy for them. The proposal that is being processed in conclusive character will still be analyzed by the following committees of:

Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Services;

Constitution and Justice and Citizenship;

Mines and Energy;

Finance and Taxation.

If it passes, the benefit granted to the people listed in the above conditions can also be directed to individual microentrepreneurs.