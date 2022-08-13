Mendonça interrupts judgment of appeals in Bolsonaro’s STF inquiries, and Moraes releases note

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), requested a view and interrupted the trial of 20 appeals presented against four investigations that target President Jair Bolsonaro or allies. Before him, only the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, voted to deny all appeals, that is, to keep the investigations and other decisions taken during the investigations.

Thus, the four inquiries – which investigate the president’s participation in the leak of confidential data from an investigation, a “live” in which the president erroneously associated the Covid-19 vaccine with AIDS, attacks on the STF, and the preparation of the acts of the September 7th of last year — remain valid. However, for the time being, there will not be the seal of approval from the other ministers.

The trial took place in the virtual plenary, where ministers vote through the Court’s electronic system, without meeting. Before its interruption, the deadline for voting would end on Friday of next week. There is no forecast of resumption of the trial, something that now depends on Mendonça.

In a note released after the inspection requests, Moraes released the list of all appeals, both in public and confidential inquiries. The office denied the information that it had ruled for judgment “any appeal against a decision that determined the analysis and preparation of a report of material obtained from the determination of breach of telematic confidentiality”.

data leak

One of the investigations was opened to investigate the president’s participation in the leak of confidential information from another investigation into a hacker attack on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Although this investigation concluded that electronic voting machines were not affected, Bolsonaro used the episode to try to discredit the voting system used in Brazil.

Bolsonaro has filed an appeal against the opening of the investigation that investigates the leak. The president was also against the fact that the investigation was handled by Moraes, a minister with whom he has had several frictions. In general, STF cases have their rapporteurs drawn electronically. In this case, however, the inquiry went to Moraes, as he was the rapporteur of the so-called “fake news inquiry”, which investigates attacks on the Court.

“There is no doubt, therefore, that the disclosure of confidential investigation data by the Federal Police by the President of the Republic, through verified profiles on social networks, would have the objective of expanding the fraudulent narrative that is established against the Brazilian electoral process, with objective of disturbing it, making it difficult, frustrating or preventing it, attributing to it, without any evidence or evidence, dubious character about its fairness, it is essential to adopt measures that elucidate the investigated facts, especially with regard to the disclosure of a secret inquiry, which contributes to the dissemination of fraudulent news about the conduct of the Ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and the Superior Electoral Court and against the voting system in Brazil, the closing of the investigation, for lack of fair cause, proves to be absolutely premature”, reads an excerpt from Moraes’ vote.

He also said that Bolsonaro’s appeal “does not bring any argument able to change the decision”. He also refuted the argument that the investigation should be annulled because it was opened without first hearing the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). Moraes, however, quoted an excerpt from the opinion of the PGR itself, according to which, “although there is no prior request from the Attorney General’s Office for the opening of the investigation, when the case file comes, this ministerial body did not oppose the establishment, having, in fact, indicated investigative steps different from those already granted by the Rapporteur Minister”.

live from aids

Bolsonaro is also the subject of an open investigation to ascertain the statements given in “live” on October 21, 2021, when he pointed out a link between vaccination against Covid-19 and the development of AIDS, which is not true. This investigation originates from the Covid CPI, which worked in the Senate last year. The PGR then appealed, claiming that the inquiry could not have been opened at the request of the CPI, and saying that the rapporteur should have been drawn by lot, instead of the case having automatically gone to Moraes.

Moraes’ vote was short. He argued that the PGR “did not present any argument minimally able to undermine the understanding of the decision”. He also highlighted that “this investigation is being processed regularly, and its deadline has been extended for another 60 (sixty) days by means of an order of 6/9/2022, so that investigations must be awaited for the analysis of incidental issues. brought by the Attorney General’s Office”.

There was also an appeal from a person who wanted to join as an interested party in the AIDS “live” inquiry, which Moraes had denied. The minister has now voted to deny the request once again. In this case, André Mendonça did not request a view.

“Fake news” survey

There were also ten appeals against decisions taken in the fake news inquiry. Some of them were presented by Bolsonaro allies, such as businessman Luciano Hang, against the blocking of profiles on social networks, and deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF), who wanted to lift the secrecy of the case. There were also requests from Twitter and Facebook against blocking user profiles. Moraes voted to deny them all, but later Menonça asked to be seen.

September 7

Moraes also voted to reject eight appeals filed to investigate the preparation of the Sete de Setembro acts of last year. Among the targets are some Bolsonaristas, such as deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ), singer and former deputy, Sérgio Reis, and Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as “Zé Trovão”.

Of the eight resources, seven were from Facebook, Twitter and Google against blocking profiles. The other was from Otoni de Paula, who also wanted to reverse the blockade on social networks. André Mendonça asked everyone to see.