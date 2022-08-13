MGLU3 soars 17.7% despite mixed balance; NTCO3 drops 10.3% and PETR3 rises 8% – Money Times

O Ibovespa (IBOV) ended this Friday (12) with a strong rise of 2.78%, at 112,764.26 points. Year-to-date, the index recorded gains of almost 6%.

Today’s trading session was fueled by the battery of corporate results released the night before, with the most sought-after names in the market reporting their quarterly numbers.

hapvida (HAPV3) soared 16.97%, trading at R$7.72, after reporting a balance sheet in line with market forecasts. Bank of America (BofA) took advantage of the earnings release to raise the recommendation of the healthcare company’s shares from “neutral” to “buy”, with a target price of R$10.

the retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) shot up 17.76% and 13.98%, respectively. Via surprised by reporting a profit of R$ 6 million, with the market consensus expecting a loss.

The surge in Magalu’s shares came even after the company’s third consecutive loss was reported. For analysts, the second quarter figures show that the company continues to suffer from the sector’s headwinds, with weak demand denting gross merchandise volume (GMV) and high interest rates negatively impacting both GMV and profit (costs of funding).

THE American (AMER3) also released its swing, but did not like it. The company closed the day down 2.41%.

THE Locaweb (LWSA3) rose 10.46% to R$9.93, reporting better-than-expected results. According to XP Investimentos, the technology company managed to show a strong recovery in margins.

nature (NTCO3) plummeted 10.36%, to R$14.28, after it reported a loss of R$766 million between April and June 2022.

know (SBSP3) and JBS (JBSS3), which also released their results, fell by 4.42% and 2.62%, respectively.

THE Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) shot up 8.01% (common) and 7.19% (preferred), with a flow of foreign investors seeking liquidity.

Join the Money Times group on Telegram!

You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!