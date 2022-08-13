Michelle Bolsonaro takes a photo with the wife of Guilherme de Pádua in BH

A photo of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro with Juliana Lacerda, wife of Guilherme de Pádua — convicted of killing actress Daniella Perez in 1992 —, circulated on social media today after columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the IG portal, reported a lunch with the two. couples.

The meeting would have taken place in Belo Horizonte on Sunday (7), when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his wife went to attend a service at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to Fábia Oliveira, after the service, Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro had lunch with Juliana and Guilherme de Pádua, among other guests. The actress’s confessed murderer works as a pastor at the same church.

Columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles, however, published that Bolsonaro was not present at the event and, therefore, did not have lunch with the couple.

O UOL contacted the government’s Communications Department to confirm the lunch and is awaiting a return to update the text.

“She didn’t even know who I was”

In a video published after the repercussion of the photo, Juliana Lacerda said that the first lady did not know who she was. Guilherme de Padua’s wife claimed to have waited in line to take a picture with Michelle, as well as other gifts.

I never exchanged a single word with her. Never ever. She didn’t even know who I was. She just went there, kind that she is, an extremely simple person, a woman of God, because I’m a fan, and she took this picture with me, like [com] everyone there in that line, in this celebration. It was just that.

Juliana Lacerda, about photo with Michelle Bolsonaro

At the service last Sunday, Michelle stated that “Planalto has already been “consecrated to demons.” The clothes worn by the first lady at the event are similar to those in the photo with Juliana Lacerda.

Michelle also commented on a publication that Gloria Perez, mother of the actress, made yesterday in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

“This year, the documentary Pact Brutal gave you back your identity, took you out of the realm of fiction and rescued the real person, the sweet, affectionate person, in his world of delicacy torn apart by the ambition and envy of a couple of psychopaths,” wrote the author. Michelle reacted with a heart and a crying face emoji:

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro commenting on a publication by Gloria Perez about Daniella Perez Image: Playback/Instagram

Series recalled crime committed 30 years ago

Guilherme de Padua has returned to the center of public debate after the premiere of HBO Max’s series Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez. The production, which premiered on July 21, detailed how the actress was murdered by the then-actor and his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz — now Paula Peixoto.

Guilherme de Padua claimed to have watched the series and said that the production was “partial”. In an interview with Splash, directors Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra explained that the project did not want to give space to listen to the two who were convicted of the crime five years after the actress’ death, and are currently free.

“Over the years, they had a lot of space in the press. They offered different versions that were changing. There were even situations where they promised to ‘tell what was never told’, but nothing happened. We are a documentary, it’s different from journalism”, said Guto Barra.

Michelle enters the campaign and leaves behind the Queiroz case

Michelle Bolsonaro entered Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) reelection campaign for good after speaking at the PL’s national convention, which made the candidacy official. With a religious tone, the president’s strategists see Michelle as an asset to evangelicals and women.

In relation to them, one of the goals is to make Michelle soften the rejection of the female population to Bolsonaro. According to a Datafolha poll published at the end of July, Bolsonaro has 27% of female voting intentions, against 46% of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), his main opponent and leader in polls.

In the religious field, the first lady, although she attends the Baptist church Atitude, of Baptist denomination, has incorporated a discourse close to neo-Pentecostalism.

“She is adhering to her husband’s campaign using language that, in addition to being well known to evangelicals and sounding authentic to them, is also emotional and, therefore, powerful,” said professor and political scientist Vinicius do Valle, director of the website. Evangelical Observatory, to UOL columnist Thais Oyama.

Usually discreet, the first lady has been highlighted in recent years on two marked occasions: when she took the vaccine against covid-19 in the United States, even though she could take it in Brazil, and when her name was involved in the Queiroz case. It was in Michelle’s account that Fabrício Queiroz deposited R$ 89,000 in checks.

Queiroz, a former advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), was appointed by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro as the articulator of the “cracking” scheme in the president’s son’s office while he was a state deputy in Rio. In addition to the amounts deposited by Queiroz, the wife of the former parliamentary advisor also made transfers, in the total amount of R$ 17,000, to Michelle Bolsonaro in 2011.

Bolsonaro has already acknowledged that the checks deposited by Queiroz in the first lady’s account were for himself, claiming to be payment for a loan he would have made to Queiroz.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) voted to file a request for an investigation against Michelle, and the crack investigations were stopped after the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) annulled the evidence collected by the Public Ministry.