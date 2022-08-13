Michelle Bolsonaro takes a photo with the wife of Guilherme de Pádua, the killer of Daniella Perez

BRASILIA – The First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro took a picture with the wife of pastor Guilherme de Pádua, the murderer of actress Daniella Perez, during an event in a church in Belo Horizonte (MG) last Sunday, 7th. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was also on site. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Juliana Lacerda Pádua said, however, that she never talked to Michelle.

“A picture of me and the First Lady leaked, saying that I’m her close friend. And that’s a lie,” said Juliana. “I never exchanged a single word with her. Never ever. She didn’t even know who I was. She just went there, kind that she is, an extremely simple person, a woman of God, because I’m a fan, and she took this picture with me, like everyone there, in that line, in that celebration”, she amended.

The information that Michelle and Bolsonaro would have met with Guilherme de Pádua and Juliana Lacerda was released by the website. In off, who published the photo between the two. The president was at the scene, the Lagoinha Baptist Church, but does not appear in the photo. The event marked the celebration of the “Golden Jubilee” of Pastor Márcio Valadão, who completed 50 years of ministry in the church.

First Fame Michelle and President Jair Bolsonaro, blessed by Pastor André Valadão, during evangelical worship in Belo Horizonte.

During the service, Michelle Bolsonaro stated that the Planalto Palace was consecrated to demons before Bolsonaro’s inauguration. “For many years, for a long time, that place was a place consecrated to demons. Kitchen consecrated to demons, Plateau consecrated to demons. And today it is consecrated to the Lord Jesus,” she said.

Guilherme de Pádua was convicted of the murder of Daniella, daughter of writer Glória Perez, in 1992. At the time, both were starring in the soap opera Body and soul, written by Gloria. The case came to light recently with the release of the series Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perezfrom HBO Max.