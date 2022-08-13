Michelle proves her own poison in a photo with the wife of Guilherme de Padua – 08/12/2022

Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign began to use the first lady to try to humanize the brute figure of her husband and win votes among women, especially evangelicals. The point is that, in politics, whoever prepares to be a showcase also needs to know that they can become a windowpane.

This Friday (12) the first lady took a selfie on social media, in which she appears happy, hugging the wife of Guilherme de Pádua, convicted of killing actress Daniella Perez – a case with refinements of cruelty that shocked Brazil. in 1992. The image won messaging apps and social networks.

The press had already revealed that Michelle visited the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte (MG), last Sunday (7th). She is the same one in which William of Padua was ordained a pastor after leaving prison. Juliana Lacerda, Pádua’s current partner, denied, this Friday (12), on Instagram, that they are intimate with the Bolsonaros, despite both being supporters of Jair.

The president felt. Given the repercussion, on Friday night, he posted a series of messages on Twitter saying that he would not feed the case out of respect for Glória Perez. And he reaffirmed that Guilherme de Padua’s wife did not know Michelle.

He said that “as long as he lives, it will be the victims, not their executioners, who will have my eternal solidarity.” Which is not true, because in June of this year, the president didn’t care about an 11-year-old girl pregnant after rape. On the contrary, he took the time to criticize the abortion that she so wanted to have and had been denied by the Justice.

The selfie case comes amid the repercussion caused by Michelle Bolsonaro’s attack on former President Lula on social media using a video in which he participates in a ceremony of an African-based religion. The first lady was criticized for fomenting prejudice and hatred against beliefs different from hers with the aim of taking Lula’s votes from the evangelical public. The strategy was well regarded by her husband’s campaign, so much so that she already plans to target Janja, the PT’s wife, for a similar reason.

But, at least for today, the Office of Hate will have to spend some of its time on justifications. In other words, the first lady’s strategy ended up proving its own poison.

Recently, the barbaric crime committed by Padua and his ex-wife, Paula Thomas, who turns 30 in December, won the networks because of a documentary miniseries about the case on HBO. The actress’ body was found in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca with 18 punctures, most near the heart.

Throughout the day, followers of the president responded to posts about Padua claiming that the pastor and former actor executed Daniella Perez in the midst of a macabre ritual (a hypothesis never proved), but that he is now a man of God. And they tried to connect the claim that these “macabre rituals” were practices of religions of African origin, which is a lie.

Bolsonaro has been trying to put himself as the “good” in the fight against “evil”, even though he was co-responsible for the severity of a pandemic that killed more than 680,000 Brazilians and carried out a campaign to arm the population. Michelle was assigned to reinforce that speech.

This whole situation is quite didactic. Brazil does not have perpetual punishment and, in the eyes of the law, Padua is up to date with justice – which does not mean, of course, that his crime will be erased. He will forever remain the person who killed Daniella Perez. Neither is his wife to blame and deserves some kind of social punishment.

But it is ironic that the same first lady who used an image in which Lula fraternized with people who just want to live in peace will now have to answer about another image, hers. In politics, whoever charges will also be charged. Or, as Luke’s gospel chapter 12, verse 48 would say, “from whom much has been given, much will be required.”

In time: there is an overestimation of the role of Michelle Bolsonaro in improving Jair’s indexes, in my opinion. Poor evangelical women are among the main beneficiaries of the increase in Auxílio Brasil. And, so far, the key to understanding the variation in voting intentions lies in the perception of the quality of life of the poorest and not necessarily in the impact of the First Lady’s speeches.